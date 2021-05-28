May is a month filled with the new beginnings of spring and great plans of anticipation for the summer. May is also the month to recognize foster parents and the role they play in supporting new beginnings for children and families and the anticipation they feel to be connected again.
The idea of being a foster parent seems to be understood by others; thinking it means sharing your home, nurturing and providing fun opportunities for kids. The reality is that it is a volunteer position that is challenging and pushes you and your family to new feelings and experiences that are not always fun; however, there are silver linings that are rewarding.
People become foster parents because they want to help children, in a time of crisis, and the belief that every child deserves a family and home. There is no doubt that foster parents have had a major positive impact on youth increasing the number of people they have in their corner and teaching them new skills and confidence. The most successful experiences for children is when the foster parent builds a positive and respectful relationship with birth parents and their extended family. This means kids don’t have to feel like their loyalty is divided and parents benefit from the support, acceptance and teaching.
A silver lining means there is hard stuff to get through before you see the silver. Much of the hard stuff these days surrounds parents’ addiction to chemicals. Unfortunately, chemicals alter parents’ ability to make safe decisions and in the process of trying to recover may not be able to meet all the needs of a child. Sometimes parents are not able to quit, and this leaves the child with much trauma and grief. When a parent misses a visit that a child has looked forward to so much, it may feel like there is no amount of comfort or care that can make it better. Children in foster care have often experienced multiple traumatic events that leave deep rooted effects on behavior, trust of others and a wounded self-esteem. Much more than just love and support is needed to provide help.
Foster parents learn about mental health, brain development, coping skills, attention problems, anger, defiance, poor grades, hoarding food, bed wetting and many other challenges. Often children will have many appointments with medical and mental health professionals. There will be a team of people including the foster care licensor to help them with ideas and support.
Many of the placements begin with a phone call in the middle of the night completely unplanned. Foster parents sometimes scramble to figure out the next few days while caring for a child that may be sad, angry or fearful. We are so impressed with the willingness and flexibility of many of our foster parents to care for children, often not knowing for how long. The decision about when and if a child returns to their parent is made by the judge.
The law requires the agency to search for relatives or non-custodial parents that may provide care for the child. If a parent or relative is located, they are given precedence for placement according to the law. This means that sometimes plans change quickly and it can be a big adjustment for all family members.
The decision to become a foster parent takes careful consideration and being open to learning. Most often we need foster parents for youth ages 7-13 years old. The community is also in great need of foster parents to provide respite care for children with disabilities.
If you are interested contact Morrison County Social Services at (320) 632-2951.
Melanie Erickson is with Morrison County Social Services.
