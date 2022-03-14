Empty bowls fundraiser to feed the hungry

Each year, Little Falls High School students, teachers and other community members combine their efforts to make a difference in the community — one bowl at a time.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held, Sunday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, located at 2100 Riverview Drive in Little Falls.
Tickets can be purchased for $12 per bowl at the door. Pre-sale tickets are also available at The Shoppes of Little Falls and at Oasis of Central Minnesota.
The idea behind the Empty Bowls event is not only to raise funds for Oasis Central Minnesota, a non-profit organization that addresses food and housing insecurity in Morrison County, but also to connect the community. It is truly a combined effort, said Oasis Case Manager Mini Zachar.
A ticket allows the holder to pick out an empty bowl at the event. The bowls are handmade by Little Falls Community High School Art Teachers Karen Warner and Sara Underhill. It takes them between 30 to 45 minutes to make a bowl. Given that about 300 bowls have been made so far, the undertaking is not a small endeavor, she said.
The bowls Underhill and Warner make are slightly different in shape and size. As Warner made hers on a spinning wheel, the bowls she made have more of an edge on the bottom. Underhill’s bowls were made with the use of a press mold and have a rounder bottom.
Once dry, the bowls are painted by high school students, teachers and others. Each bowl that has been painted is unique, Warner said.
As it is a fundraiser for Oasis Central Minnesota, many people can relate to the financial struggles a lot of families face.
“I myself am struggling financially, so I find this really nice and I really appreciate the things people do for it,” said Anya Stanaway, a freshman at the Little Falls Community High School.
It is Stanaway’s first time painting bowls for the Empty Bowls and while the task is time consuming, she enjoys putting in the effort. With several bowls already completed, she said she just picks a subject to paint on a bowl, such as a cat or fire, and then just makes art, she said.
“I love how you can be creative and free when you do art,” she said.
Freshman Hailey Davis said working on the bowls has made her remember some of the hard times her family went through at one point. It also makes her all the more grateful for the good times, she said.
Since many people like having matching sets, several students have made two bowls that look alike. One of those is Junior Jera Smolik, who is also the president of the Art Club. It is her second year of participating in the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
“It’s just fun to make the art and it feels good that we’re helping other people too,” she said.
Smolik said she has painted about 10 bowls. However, she’s had more time to paint as she is a teacher’s assistant during school hours, too, she said.
Art Club Vice President Kilee Motzke, also a junior at the Little Falls Community High School, said she has had a lot of fun painting the bowls. Like the other students, she paints whatever she feels like, such as a frog.
“I’m just kind of going with the flow,” she said.
Once the paint has dried, the bowls are glazed.
At the Empty Bowls fundraiser event, Zachar said, people will have a variety of soups, such as chicken noodle and more, to eat, along with bread and dessert. All of the food, she said, is donated by area restaurants, delis and other community members.
A silent auction will be held during the event, where people will have a chance to bid on several different items, such as a grill, Twins items, and more.
Those who want to donate items for the silent auction can drop them off the morning of the event or by contacting Oasis at (320) 632-9140.
For more information, visit www.oasiscentralmn.org.
