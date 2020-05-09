Natalie Zeleznikar, CEO of Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls said an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) about two weeks ago.
“I just want people to know, because sometimes they wonder if it is a resident or an employee,” she said.
Zeleznikar said it was the facility’s screening protocols and the employee’s self-reported symptom that led to the employee getting tested for the virus. Employees are screened before they enter the building.
Some of the screening methods Diamond Willow Assisted Living performs include taking the temperature of each employee, checking their oxygen saturation level as a low oxygen level can be a potential indicator of being infected and asking a series of questions, such as if they are exhibiting any symptoms.
Zeleznikar said the only symptom the employee had was that their sense of smell and taste had changed.
“That was the only indicator they had. They had no fever,” she said.
The individual was then sent to get tested for COVID-19.
“The Morrison County Public Health and the emergency room physicians were wonderful,” Zeleznikar said.
The employee was then sent home and self-quarantined for 14 days after testing positive. Zeleznikar said the employee has now been cleared by their doctor to return to work. The Minnesota Department of Health was also involved in the process. Her condition did not worsen during the self-quarantine period, Zeleznikar said.
Currently, none of the residents at Diamond Willow Assisted Living have tested positive for COVID-19. Each resident’s temperature is taken twice a day and social distancing is practiced. Any new residents that are admitted are kept in a private room for 14 days.
Zeleznikar said that all employees wear face masks throughout their shifts. To increase protection, they will also start wearing a face shield in addition to the mask.
“So we have all the personal protective equipment we need to care for people if we should ever have a COVID case, which is great,” she said.
One thing Zeleznikar cautions people is to not blacklist individuals who have contracted COVID and recovered or elderly care facilities.
“If somebody gets COVID while in a nursing home, it’s not like they have leprosy or there is some horrible provider. The truth is that this is a very communicable disease and we are taking care of frail elderly in these settings, who are already compromised,” she said.
Zeleznikar said that while COVID-19 may be a novel virus, health care workers in senior care facilities have previously dealt with influenza and pneumonia and are also already familiar with death and dying. Their focus, regardless of a person’s diagnosis, is to give residents a good ending.
“Our job is to care for these people any way we can,” she said.
Zeleznikar said the risk of blacklisting people who tests positive for COVID-19, is that it may deter others from admitting they are showing certain symptoms out of fear that they will be blacklisted, too. She’s thankful that the employee who tested positive spoke up about the changes she noticed.
“It’s about doing what is right and getting people treated and tested. That’s why we monitor everybody at the door. We want to make sure people are tested and then follow protocol and then move on,” she said.
