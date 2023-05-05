Crowd at PZ

More than 70 people signed in at Tuesday evening’s Planning and Zoning meeting, many to comment about the interim use permit (IUP) for Labor of Love, run by Julie Leikvoll, and located on Grouse Road.

Seventy-one people signed in at the Morrison County Planning Commission meeting, Tuesday. Most were present regarding Julie Leikvoll’s application for an interim use permit (IUP) to continue “Labor of Love.”

Labor of Love is considered a home-extended business, as Leikvoll operates a thrift store from a shed on her 5.26-acre property on Grouse Road, in Green Prairie Township, which consists of four parcels. Last year, Leikvoll applied for an “after-the-fact” IUP for the thrift store, after neighbors in the rural residential district complained about the traffic on Grouse Road (County Road 213), parking on the road, signs posted on the road and disruption. An IUP is required to run a home-extended business.

Bachman

Wendy Bachman was one of the many people who spoke in support of increasing hours and extending the permit for Labor of Love. She said she was homeless and had nothing last year after her fiance died, and was helped by Labor of Love. Now she volunteers there.

