Seventy-one people signed in at the Morrison County Planning Commission meeting, Tuesday. Most were present regarding Julie Leikvoll’s application for an interim use permit (IUP) to continue “Labor of Love.”
Labor of Love is considered a home-extended business, as Leikvoll operates a thrift store from a shed on her 5.26-acre property on Grouse Road, in Green Prairie Township, which consists of four parcels. Last year, Leikvoll applied for an “after-the-fact” IUP for the thrift store, after neighbors in the rural residential district complained about the traffic on Grouse Road (County Road 213), parking on the road, signs posted on the road and disruption. An IUP is required to run a home-extended business.
In May 2022, the County Board approved a one-year IUP with several conditions: That parking must occur on-site and within the designated parking area and not within the right of way of Grouse Road, with on-site signing adequate to direct cars to appropriate parking areas. No outdoor display of any items and all business and storage had to be within a building on site. Business hours were limited to Wednesday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A porta-potty had to be provided for customer use, meeting structure setbacks required, and a pumping contract with a licensed septic maintainer was to be provided to Land Services.
This year, Leikvoll requested an IUP to continue the operation of the used goods store, with the permit to “sunset” or “end,” when she no longer owns the property. She also requested that she be able to operate the store 40 hours per week, Tuesday through Saturday.
Prior to the start of the public hearing portion, the crowd was reminded that the burden of proving a request rests upon the applicant and that there was a protocol for each item on the agenda — hearing from the staff, from the applicants and the others would be allowed to speak at the podium. They were to state their name and address for the record, to direct their statements to Chairman Clint Kathrein, and following all testimony, the public hearing would be closed. Each person wishing to speak was given two minutes, with County Attorney Brian Middendorf keeping time.
Kathrein asked those who planned to speak to try not to repeat what another person had said.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek read several letters that had been submitted, prior to those present speaking.
One letter was from Public Works Director and County Engineer, Tony Hennen. He noted it’s a residential and scenic area and is regularly used by pedestrians. He did ask to please keep parking off of CR 213, and that while access to CR 213 may need to be improved if there is an increase of customers or donations, or issues with business traffic requiring ingress and egress at the same time, it didn’t appear to be a problem at this time.
Other letters of support were read, including from Morrison County Veterans Services Officer Kristine VonBerge, who refers veterans, spouses and widows to Labor of Love; Sharon Ballou; Phil Smith and Marilyn Gulden, the director of the Morrison County Food Shelf. Gulden said she saw the need increase as prices rise and unexpected emergencies happen.
Gulden said, “If you have never had to ask for help, be grateful. If you do, be thankful there’s someone like Julie to help.”
Matt and Jackie Crowder and Julie LeMieur sent separate letters, not in support of Labor of Love, but rather wanting the store to be located in a commercial district.
The Crowders said they were not condemning Leikvoll for what she is doing but “where she is doing it,” noting a country residentially zoned area is not the place for a retail store.
They said while helping others is a great thing, and they were grateful she helps so many people, they felt the business should be located in town, where she may be able to double or triple her sales.
The Crowders’ letter noted that on Leikvoll’s blog she said she had 107 people in 14 days. They felt that was a lot of traffic. They also noted there were people at the property outside of the times allowed. While she owned her property and paid taxes, so do they, the letter said.
LeMieur provided her answers to questions that were used in granting an IUP.
She said the area is zoned rural residential and everything that is happening on that property is going against maintaining that quality, the land, environment and atmosphere. She felt it needed to be protected and it should not be OK to continue commercializing the property, as it would forever alter the integrity of the land and the use of the natural resources.
LeMieur said they had noticed multiple permit violations, but did not document them. She added that while they have not said one thing against Leikvoll, she was being unkind to her neighbors on social media and by word of mouth.
She too felt the business needed to be located on a commercial piece of property.
Before opening the public hearing, Leikvoll was given time to comment.
She said the permit was for a thrift store, which is a part of the Labor of Love mission.
“Our mission is that nobody should go without essentials, and that if we can pull the community together, there is a way to make sure everyone in the county has clothes, furniture and has dignity to receive them,” Leikvoll said.
With the thrift store allowed to be open only 21 hours a week, she said “It has really restricted us.”
In fact, she said, it has increased the expense, because when folks cannot come to the shop to pick up items or are not allowed to bring in donations outside of that time period, she has to pay to deliver items.
As far as the traffic outside of the open hours, Leikvoll said it was volunteers coming in during the off-hours to separate materials, such as cotton to be sent to the Lutheran World Relief, where they make diapers and jump ropes out of the material. Or, getting winter coats together to send to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
“The store has not been open more than 21 hours,” she said. “I have no idea where the concept of 107 people coming to visit, that’s foreign to me.”
Kathrein said, before the public could speak, he felt there were things that needed to be cleared up.
“One thing is our job here at this, is we’re held to state statute, ordinances and laws. We have to answer these criteria questions for anything to be granted, no matter if it’s yours or different permits, and some of those things,” he said. “It’s not because we don’t care. I think the mission that you’re trying to do to help the community.”
Kathrein asked everyone in the room who was for the mission, to raise their hands.
“I don’t think there’s one person who didn’t raise their hands. That’s not the problem, the problem is trying to see if it fits there,” he said.
Before starting, Kathrein said he felt there were a couple of things that needed to be aired out.
“These are my personal thoughts and have no bearing on what’s going to happen tonight, but it is personal to me,” he said.
He verified with Leikvoll that he didn’t know her and she didn’t know him and that they met last year at the IUP meeting.
“I know the Leikvoll name, they’re all good people. What you’re trying to do, it’s good, so I would say you’re a good person,” he said.
“If I were to say you were an enabler, would that be correct?” he asked.
“No,” Leikvoll said.
“If I said you were a storyteller, would that be correct?” he asked.
Leikvoll said she told her Godwink stories about the business.
But, Kathrein said, if he said she stretched the truth a little, that would be incorrect.
“Yes,” Leikvoll said.
“So, here’s my dilemma, you not knowing me and I not knowing you, some of the comments said about this community have built up over time ... that we don’t care,” Kathrein said. “I hope that you succeed, and I hope you continue to succeed. But when I get a comment that says, ‘I hope the votes tonight will tell each man’s heart,’ so if we don’t vote for her, we got a bad heart. Nobody knows what we have done for the community or what we have done personally. We all believe in this mission.”
He said the night before, he sat up until 12:30 in the morning watching last year’s public hearing.
“That’s open to all of you in the public, you can look at it,” he said.
He did that, because some comments were posted on Facebook that he didn’t think were true. He wanted to watch last year’s meeting to make sure he wasn’t wrong.
On one Facebook post, Kathrein said it was stated that a comment directed to Leikvoll at last year’s meeting was, “No matter what you say, my answer is no — you are a pollution risk, you are a cost to society, because we’ll have to add police patrol.”
“No one at this meeting last year said that,” he noted.
Leikvoll said that was her recollection, what she thought she heard.
Another item Kathrein brought up was a comment made that someone told Leikvoll that not many commissioners come to the Planning Commission meetings.
“Just so you know, and everyone knows, the commissioners are at every Planning and Zoning meeting. Our job is to hold the public hearing and get the facts so they can make their decision, so they are at all those meetings,” Kathrein said.
He addressed a few other comments that had been made on Facebook.
Another item was it was said that only three of the five Planning and Zoning members had a heart.
“Well, I think everybody had a heart. And I think the issue here isn’t that — and just so you know, there is no bearing on what I’m saying now,” he said.
He noted that last year, when Leikvoll was asked about having this in a rural residential area, she said, “And I quote, ‘maybe not ideal.’ Those are your words, and that’s what we’re trying to figure out.
“I wanted to clear the air, because I think there’s been some construed talk out there and some things that — I feel like I’m being attacked that I don’t have a heart, when I totally believe what the mission is,” Kathrein said. “Does it fit in there? We’re held by law and statute, that we have to make the best decision we can on where things go in the county. So, that’s what we’re deciding, not if your mission is good, because we all agree it is.”
He told the public to keep that in mind.
“It isn’t that we don’t truly love what is trying to happen or is happening. We gotta prove somehow that’s an appropriate place to have it,” he said.
While it’s been bothering him, Kathrein said again it was personal to him, and “will have nothing to do with how we’re — I’m — going to view this.”
Planning Commission Member Brent Lindgren asked Kowalzek whether any complaints had been received about traffic or condition violations, which she had not.
He asked whether there was a record of any complaints being called in to the Sheriff’s Office, which she also had no record of.
Lindgren asked about a reference in one of the letters about things being cleaned on the property and/or burned on the property.
Leikvoll said the heat for her place comes from an outdoor wood burner she’s had since 1997. For cleaning items, jugs of water are used, because there is no water source in the building where the thrift shop is. She also uses Windex spray and a damp rag, she said.
As far as washing clothes, she said any clothes received that were dirty were thrown in a rag bag, and not sold. They were not washed. If it’s cotton, she said they’ll pass it off for other uses, that there is no laundry system that uses excess water.
She noted the porta-potties were dumped regularly with an outside tank coming in for those, so there is no extra use on the sewer system either.
Lindgren asked what she hoped to accomplish with extra days or hours.
“Well, what’s happening right now is people that I’m hearing from quite often that are struggling, are those that are maybe mom and dad are working $13 or $14 an hour jobs, but their rent is $1,100 or $1,200,” she said. “You do the math, they’re really struggling to pay their utilities and money for clothing and essential items, but I don’t want them to have to take off work to come out to get essential items. So, how do we make it so people who are at the edge of the cliff, but maybe haven’t gone over yet, can save money by coming out to get free or greatly reduced items.”
She said she wanted them to be able to come out and get, say a mattress, that is wrapped and they are giving away. It would be nice, she said, if they could come pick it up, rather than her having to pay someone to deliver something she’s giving away for free. The expense adds up.
Leikvoll said she was trying to create access for people to come out and get what they need.
In addition, she’d like to have times when thrift shoppers could come out.
“We’re doing this mission service 40 hours a week. We’re helping people with estates, we’re taking things to folks, we’re just assisting all over the place. But 21 hours a week of sales isn’t financing the budget for us to keep doing the mission side of what we’re doing. So, I’d like to increase the opportunity for thrift shoppers to come as well.”
It takes so much space, 10,000 square feet of space, which is what she has now and what it takes to store furniture, the clothing, the household items, she said.
“So the amount of space has really kept us out in the country, because we have access to that,” she said.
Leikvoll said she has looked at building the space, renting the space, buying that kind of space.
“Number one, it doesn’t exist. Second, if we have to buy it or build it, it’s becomes impossible to be charitable, and then our mission is squashed. So now, having those buildings in a post-pandemic era, and with the amount of people that are in need, it just makes sense as a community to utilize what we have and let’s take care of folks in our community by coming together. Use what we have available, continue with community engagement and get people what they need,” she said.
Lindgren asked if an increase in hours was more important or an increase of days more important.
Leikvoll said Saturdays were important, because that is a good time for people to come to the thrift shop, to get things they need, or kids helping their parents with estate items to bring them in.
“So Saturdays are really, really important to me,” she said. “I’d love to have the hours extended to 5, when folks get off work or kids get out of school at 3, and people can come out.
“That’s my motive,” she said of requesting the extended hours and IUP. “To increase accessibility. Four o’clock just restricts so many people from coming.”
Following more questions by Planning Commission members, and before the public was able to comment, Kathrein went over the questions that needed to be answered.
Nearly 30 people spoke, all but one in favor of granting Leikvoll’s request for extending the IUP, including more hours to be open.
Some related their experiences with Labor of Love, either out of their need, or someone else’s need, included social workers looking for help for others.
One gentleman, Scott McDaniel, called Leikvoll, “The Mother Teresa of Morrison County.”
Once the comments had been heard, nearly an hour later, the Planning Commission went through the five questions it had to answer in the affirmative to make a recommendation for or against the IUP.
The vote was 4-1 to recommend to the County Board that it grant the permit for as long as Leikvoll owned the property. The Board did not vote to make a recommendation about extending the hours.
The County Board will take up the matter at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
The meeting, with all the comments made by the public, was recorded and is online for people to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDSEoHGRIOU
