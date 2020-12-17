Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Emma Gustafson has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for October 2020. She is the daughter of Jessica and Graham Gustafson.
Gustafson’s academic success is highlighted by her continual presence on the A honor roll, her induction into the Little Falls Community Schools’ Honor Society and her recognition as a student of the month during her sophomore year.
Gustafson has been a member of the LFCHS swimming and diving team since she was in seventh grade. She has served as the dive captain since she was a freshman and was awarded the distinction of All-Conference for diving as a junior and senior. Additionally, this year Gustafson was named conference champion for diving.
Serving as a two-year LINK Leader, Gustafson shares her time as a mentor to freshmen and new students to the high school.
“She is truly an amazing ambassador for LFCHS. I have known Emma for three years as a student, and I can honestly say she is one of a kind,” said Reid Bellig, high school science teacher. “Her positive attitude, kind demeanor and fun personality are only three of her many positive attributes. Emma thrives in any group setting, as she is smart, curious, confident and respected by all who know her. No matter the situation, Emma’s jovial attitude and ability to bring out the best in others is remarkable. It is people like Emma that make teaching and learning fun and rewarding for everyone in the building. I look forward to seeing what the future brings for Emma; there is no doubt it will be filled with adventure and success.”
Volunteer activities of Gustafson include serving as a leader for Bible School and helping youth as a coach for diving through Little Falls Community Services. She also has enjoyed her time giving back to the community through the annual Day of Caring.
“Emma embodies characteristics unique to highly successful students and exceeds the requisites for this great honor. She is intelligent, persistent, punctual and extremely efficient. Her ability to juggle co-curriculars with work outside school while maintaining a flawless grade point average displays her commitment to excellence and her superb managerial skills,” said Tom Stockard, LFCHS history teacher and Gustafson’s adviser. “Whether Emma is trying to perfect a takeoff from the dive platform or determining the antiderivative in calculus, she is driven to excel at levels commensurate with elite student athletes. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to instruct Ms. Gustafson in varying courses and to serve as her adviser. Emma is the consummate student and is very deserving of this award.”
When she is not in school, Gustafson enjoys hiking, hanging out with friends and being outside.
After graduation, Gustafson plans to attend college while pursuing a career in the medical field.
