Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Emma Ahlin has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Craig and Debra Ahlin.
Ahlin’s academic success is supported by her continuous placement on the honor roll. She is also a two-year member of the Little Falls Community High School Honor Society.
The fine arts department has provided Ahlin with many opportunities to shine during her years at LFCHS. Her theatrical skills are noteworthy; whether in the fall play or the spring musical, Ahlin has had the lead in multiple performances from her freshman to senior years. The high school one-act play competition is also on Ahlin’s acting resume.
Theater awards include recognition by Spotlight for her “Outstanding Lead Role” as a sophomore and recognition as a Scholar Distinction Award recipient for musical theater/acting as a junior.
In addition to Ahlin’s participation in theater, she has been quite involved with the music department at LFCHS. An alto in the Jubileers and a saxophonist in Jazz Band, Ahlin said she loves performing. She also loves leading as evidenced by her role as section leader of the band, librarian for the choir and president of the Drama Club.
Swimming and Nordic skiing have also been activities Ahlin has participated in over the years.
“While Emma’s academic and theater accomplishments speak volumes about her work ethic, responsibility, and determination, what truly sets Emma apart is her infectious passion. She simply lights up a room when she enters, drawing people in with her energy and quick wit,” said Sarah Filippi, high school language arts teacher.
“Just as impressive and contagious is Emma’s integrity- she is grounded in doing what is right, is respectful of others, and radiates kindness, influencing everyone around her positively. She naturally challenges herself and others to be better and do better,” Filippi said.
Volunteer activities Ahlin is involved in include teaching Vacation Bible School, singing at St. Otto’s and the Lutheran Care Center, playing jazz for the holiday open house, and giving her time to Linden Hill.
Camilla Larson, LFCHS choir and theater director wonders when Ahlin actually has time to sleep because of her busy schedule.
“The past four years I have had Emma in choir, and she has been an outstanding student musically, academically and as a leader. Emma enters choir every day with a positive attitude and a smile. I appreciate her hard work and dedication and have enjoyed seeing her excel in all areas of school,” Larson said.
“What I love about Emma is her passion for the arts, dedication to her craft both as a musician and actor and watching how much she has grown in these areas the past four years. I also appreciate her willingness to help for the betterment of whatever class or activity she is involved with, her sense of humor, how humble she is, her artistic abilities, how confident she is, and how she is not afraid to be her authentic, unique self,” Larson said. “Of course, being a recipient of her delicious baked goods when she stress bakes is a plus.”
When she is not in school, Ahlin enjoys all aspects of theater. She also is fond of baking and singing.
After graduation, Ahlin plans to attend Drake University and getting her bachelor of fine arts in acting.
