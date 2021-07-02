Emily Sadlovsky, a graduating senior student from Pierz Healy High School, was recently chosen as one of five recipients of a St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Scholarship Award valued at $2,000 during the recently completed 2020-21 school year.
The Scholarship Award is sponsored by the founding partners of the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation – Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA and BankVista.
Sadlovsky received her award at the June 21 Rox home game at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall and major in integrated elementary and special education.
On hand for the presentation were (from left): Rob Hennen (CLA), Kimberly Shoberg (Marco), Sadlovsky, Mike Phillips (BankVista) and Chisel (Rox Baseball mascot).
