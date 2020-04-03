On March 13, 2020 Governor Tim Walz signed executive order 20-01: Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID 19.
We have received information today and a briefing regarding COVID-19 State Soldiers Assistance Programs. Financial Assistance designed to help Veterans who were directly and negatively impacted by economic, societal or health relation regarding COVID-19.
IMPORTANT Programs open Monday, April 6th, 2020 at 8:00 am.
Time sensitive and limited funding- There is only 6 million dollars for the entire state. That seems like a lot, but it will go fast considering there are 87 counties and approximately 361,129 Veterans in Minnesota.
To qualify for any of these MN Department of Veterans Affairs programs, you must meet the criteria of MN State Stature 197.44 (definition of qualifying Veteran). Surviving Spouses of a deceased Veteran may also be eligible. Qualifying Veterans must be a Minnesota Resident.
197.447 VETERAN, DEFINED.
The word "veteran" as used in Minnesota Statutes, except in sections 136F.28, 196.21, and 243.251, means a citizen of the United States or a resident alien who has been separated under honorable conditions from any branch of the armed forces of the United States after having served on active duty for 181 consecutive days or by reason of disability incurred while serving on active duty, or who has met the minimum active duty requirement as defined by Code of Federal Regulations, title 38, section 3.12a, or who has active military service certified under section 401, Public Law 95-202. The active military service must be certified by the United States secretary of defense as active military service and a discharge under honorable conditions must be issued by the secretary.
Veterans/survivors must prove their need for any benefits. Must show loss of household income due to layoffs, closing business, COVID-19 health issues, childcare or educational reasons.
Veterans must also have proof of service (DD 214 showing 181 days or more of active duty). All documents relating to financial losses, and proof of residency. Items showing household income, unemployment or business loss/closure. Also bank statements, bills to be paid documents, MN state residency evidence, letters explaining hardship, day care or education expense, health records in some cases. Some benefits require more but these are the main things to have ready by Monday or early next week if you need to apply for help.
Benefit #1- There is a $1,000 grant – Application information will be put out in another email. This program can be applied for by the Veteran with no assistance from the CVSO office or the CVSO can help. The CVSO does not have to approve this benefit. The state of Minnesota will verify eligibly upon receipt of applications.
Benefit #2- Subsistence which is a medical program if a Veteran is so ill, they cannot work for 30 days or more because of COVID-19. This program can pay a monthly stipend and help with shelter, utility, health care premiums and personal funds for survival purposes. Must apply with our office via phone or email. The CVSO must approve this benefit and ensure criteria is met.
Benefit #3 – COVID-19 Once in a Lifetime financial Special Needs Grant which can be up to $3000 per household. A very strict financial need must be proven and a future sustainment plan. Veterans must be able to verify you cannot work or lost significant income. Have medical, housing, utility, transportation, or other qualified survival items you cannot afford to pay because of COVID-19. You must work with our office to apply for this benefit via phone and email. The CVSO must approve this benefit and ensure criteria is met.
Please pass this information around to friends and neighbors who do not have email. Determine people who have a need and let them know about these programs. Be patient with us, as its going to be a difficult process to obtain information from those who need help. We have a drop box in the south parking lot, email, fax and phone. All of us want to help all of you. Safety for everyone involved is very critical at this time. Let’s all work together to make this work.
