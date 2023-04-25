    Passionate about his Polish heritage, John Bieniek, who lives near Holdingford, has dedicated a large portion of his life to sharing about Polish culture, traditions and history. His desire to learn Polish as a second language also led him to many exciting trips overseas, he said.

    The Bieniek family’s life stateside began when his grandfather, Vincent Bieniek, and his two brothers, Ignatz, and John, who immigrated to the United States in the early 1880s. While Vincent’s brothers immigrated in 1881, and respectively, in 1984, Vincent made his journey across the Atlantic Sea in 1882, Bieniek said.

Embracing Polish cultural heritage
Buy Now

John Bieniek has corresponded with relatives in Poland for many years and has saved every letter he has received.
Embracing Polish cultural heritage
Buy Now

John Bieniek has collected a variety of items from his trips to Poland, including a wooden eagle statue and a limited Barbie doll, dressed in a cultural dress.

Tags

Load comments