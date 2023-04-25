Embracing Polish cultural heritage

Passionate about his Polish heritage, John Bieniek, who lives near Holdingford, has dedicated a large portion of his life to sharing about Polish culture, traditions and history. His desire to learn Polish as a second language also led him to many exciting trips overseas, he said.
The Bieniek family’s life stateside began when his grandfather, Vincent Bieniek, and his two brothers, Ignatz, and John, who immigrated to the United States in the early 1880s. While Vincent’s brothers immigrated in 1881, and respectively, in 1984, Vincent made his journey across the Atlantic Sea in 1882, Bieniek said.
Bieniek said it took him a long time to figure out what led his grandfather and granduncles to leave their homeland, Poland, to make a new life for themselves in America. Back then, whether it was his parents or others of Polish descent, they all said the same thing — they just didn’t speak about the past. After researching the history of Poland, Bieniek said he realized much in the last centuries centered around oppression under communism. It simply changed people and impacted generations. It’s also for that reason he will no longer tell or laugh at Pollack jokes, he said.
Traveling back in history, Bieniek said Poland adopted its first Constitution, which was patterned after the U.S. Constitution. However, it only lasted one year, before Poland was divided in 1772, 1773 and 1775, into territorial divisions by Russia, Germany and Austria.
“There was no Poland for 125 years. There was no Polish education. It was German. They wanted you to learn German,” he said. “The Polish nation by Russia, especially by Russia and Germany, we were just slave people, people who were barely educated. They forbade any public education in Polish in Poland for 125 years.”
Bieniek said because of this, there are still people now, who have Polish names, but think they are completely German. However, he said, the reality is that three generations were forbidden to learn Polish in school, its culture, traditions and more, Bieniek said.
“Anything they learned, they learned from home,” he said.
While Polish was still spoken and many learned how to speak the language, few learned how to read and write in Polish, Bieniek said.
Because the Polish were denied a good education during the 125 years, they were consequently, not as educated as others of a different descent — through no fault of their own, Bieniek said. However, as jokes about Polish people are based on negative stereotypes and often target their intelligence, Bieniek said not many people know the history of its beginnings. In addition, many jokes about Polish people started as war propaganda by the Nazis during World War II, he said.
“So all the immigrants that came to the U.S., including my family, everybody’s family in this area, you will not find one single person that can read or write in Polish. Some of them can speak it, but they are already fourth generation, so most of them don’t even speak it anymore,” he said.
Growing up as a barefoot farm boy about two miles “as the crow flies” from his home near Holdingford, Bieniek said his parents spoke limited Polish at home.
“They spoke amongst themselves. They spoke some Polish. It was just very small vocabulary, rural Polish,” he said.
Bieniek recalls attempting to speak Polish with his mom and before long, he’d get stuck.
“She said, ‘Talk to me in English,’” he said.
As is common when learning a new language, Bieniek said he picked up a few “smart words,” too, in Polish.
Bieniek said one local person who could read and write Polish was his Aunt Ann Wentland.
“It was slow and deliberate, but she could do it,” he said.
Through letter writing, Bieniek said Wentland communicated with her third cousin in Poland. He recalls a letter she received from Poland around 1948. It was from a woman named Theresa Schubert, who asked if she could send her a wedding dress from America. Schubert wanted to get married, but at that time in Poland after the end of World War II, clothing and fabric were scarce, Bieniek said.
“I remember my mother and Ann Wentland getting together and they decided not to send her a dress, since they didn’t know what size she was. But they figured, there was a good seamstress there that could sew the dress, so they sent her plenty of material,” he said.
In addition, Bieniek said, his aunt and mom mailed Schubert shoes, a veil and other things she could use for her wedding.
Looking to the fact that his aunt knew how to read and write Polish, Bieniek suspects she had some kind of formal training. Exactly what, how and when remains a mystery.
Reminiscing, Bieniek said he recalls her sitting on the right side of the pews in church and religiously reading her prayer book, which was written in Polish.
“For some reason, that was impressive to me,” he said.
Bieniek asked Wentland to teach him how to read and write Polish. However, it wasn’t until he enrolled in a Polish language arts class at the University of Minnesota several years later, that he learned to read, speak and write Polish, he said. Once completed, he joined the advanced class.
“My goal was to go to Poland, but I wouldn’t go there unless I knew some Polish. I didn’t want to go there without knowing anything,” he said.
A semester into his first Polish class, Bieniek said he felt ready to write a letter to Wentland’s cousin in Poland. He got the address from Wentland, who was 98 years old at the time, wrote the letter and gave it to his Polish professor to proofread it.
“When I got it back, it was all red (from corrections my professor had made),” he said.
However, his professor also advised him not to make the letter perfect as it would only lead the recipient to believe he was fluent.
Bieniek said his aunt’s third cousin was delighted to receive a letter from him. In a return letter, she said she was thankful for having another contact in the United States as she simply didn’t know how long Wentland would live.
Besides corresponding by letter himself, Bieniek said other people soon asked him to translate letters others had either received or wanted to be written in Polish and mailed to their relatives in Poland. Although it was a lot of work at times, Bieniek welcomed the challenge.
“I did that for five or six years, back and forth, back and forth. That was really good, because it challenged me to keep up my Polish to write,” he said.
In September 1984, Bieniek had the opportunity to visit relatives in Rzeszów, Poland. It was his first time visiting the homeland his ancestors had left more than a century before. It was also a very special and emotional feeling to walk in the garden on the farm of his ancestors in Dabrówka Dolna, Poland, he said.
By then, Bieniek said, the martial law the country was under had been lifted. Even so, people still conversed quietly out of fear of being turned in for saying the wrong thing by one of the hundreds of thousands of paid listeners. At that time, Poland was still under communist rule, he said.
The following year, Bieniek’s second cousin and her husband visited the Bienieks in Holdingford.
Since his first trip to Poland in 1984, Bieniek has been to the country about 16 times. Each visit has brought its own unique experience and as always, it is special to connect with family, he said.
Bieniek said after his first wife, Phyllis Mary, passed away from cancer, he later met his second wife, Phyllis Anne, who was coordinating trips to Polish Constitution Days in Chicago, Ill. Once it became known by the Sister City organization in Columbia Heights that Bieniek spoke Polish, he was asked to travel to Poland to translate during a commemoration ceremony of the 1944 Warsaw uprising.
Led by a Polish underground resistance group, Bieniek said the mission was to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. To assist in the effort, 110 American B17 planes flew over the city and dropped food, medicine and ammunition.
“But one plane did get shot down and on that airplane, three survived,” Bieniek said.
One of the three was Tail Gunner Walter Shimshock of Columbia Heights, who was later killed, simply because he was Polish,” Bieniek said.
It was all witnessed by a 12-year-old boy, Bieniek said.
Since 2007, Bieniek has been involved with the Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota (PACIM), which seeks to promote the Polish-American culture and heritage. As part of the organization, he organized a number of activities and volunteered for events, such as the Twin Cities Polish Festival and October Soup Festival. He also served on the board of directors and as president. In January, he was presented with an honorary award from PACIM in recognition of his service.
In April, Bieniek turned 85. Looking back, he has dedicated a large portion of his life to research and to learn more about Poland, culture and heritage. It’s a journey he’s traveled on before, but there is always something new to learn, he said.
Bieniek encourages people to research their ancestry and the history behind specific events and stereotypical sayings.
Polish Recipes
EGGS FRIED WITH POTATOES
(Jaja smażone z kartoflami)
- 4 large potatoes, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons bacon drippings
- 4 eggs
- 4 Tablespoons sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions
- Salt
Fry the potatoes in the drippings in a large skillet until golden. Add eggs mixed with sour cream. Fry until lightly set. Sprinkle with salt and green onions. Makes 4 servings.
EGGS, MUSHROOMS AND POTATOES AU GRATIN(Jaja zapiekane z grzybami i kartoflami)
- 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons butter
- 4 large potatoes, boiled and sliced
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
- Salt and pepper
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon instant flour
- 1/4 cup bouillon (from a cube)
Saute the mushrooms with the onions in the butter until golden. Arrange in a baking dish alternately; potatoes, mushrooms and eggs, top with potatoes. Sprinkle each layer with salt and pepper. Pour sour cream mixed with flour and bouillon over potatoes. Bake in a hot 450° for 10 minutes, or until golden. Serve with lettuce or tomato salad. Makes 4 servings.
MUSHROOM PIE(Grzybowy tort)
- 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 4 eggs
- 1 Tablespoon instant flour
- Salt and pepper
- 2 Tablespoons grated cheese
Saute the mushrooms with the onions in 1 Tablespoon butter until golden. Beat the eggs until fluffy, add the flour and salt, beat some more. Heat the remaining butter in two small skillets. Pour half of the eggs into each. Fry on low heat without mixing until set. Transfer 1 omelett onto a warmed serving platter. Cover with mushrooms. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with the second omelet. Sprinkle with cheese. Served with fried potatoes and tomatoes. Makes 3 servings.
MUSHROOM SAUTE
(Grzyby smażone)
- 1 pound msushrooms
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper
Wash the mushrooms, remove the stems. Fry the heads in hot butter in small portions. Fry on both sides until golden. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve immediately with steaks, vegetables, or fish. Makes 4 servings.
COTTAGE CHEESE CASSEROLE(Zapiekanka z twarogiem)
- 2 cups cooked egg noodles
- 1 pound cottage cheese
- 3 Tablespoons bread crumbs
- 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
Combine the noodles with cottage cheese. Place in a baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and butter. Bake in a hot 450° oven for 15 minutes. Serve with tomato salad. Makes 3 servings.
PIEROGI WITH CABBAGE(Pierożki z kapustq)
Stuffing:
- 1 1/2 pounds cabbage, boiled
- 1/2 pound dry cottage cheese
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper
Dough:
- 1 egg
- 3 1/4 cups flour
- 1/2 cup water
- Salt
Saute onions in butter, salt and pepper. Drain the cabbage well. Grind the cabbage with the cheese. Add the onions. Mix the egg with the flour, add a dash of salt and as much water as needed to knead a smooth loose dough. Roll out as thinly as you can. Cut out into 2 1/2-3-inch squares. Put a little stuffing on each square. Fold to form a triangle, pinch the edges together. Cook in a large kettle with boiling salted water on high heat for 5 minutes. Remove with a colander spoon to a warmed serving platter. Add the bread crumbs to the butter and fry for a few minutes on low heat. Pour over the pierogi. Makes 6 servings.
PIEROGI WITH MEAT
(Pierożki z miȩsem)
Stuffing:
- 2 cups leftover meat pieces
- 2 slices white bread, soaked in water and squeezed
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon bacon drippings
- Salt and pepper
- Dough as for Pierogi with Cabbage (recipe above)
- 3 slices bacon, diced
Grind the meat with bread. Add the onions which have been sauteed in the drippings. Season with salt and pepper. Prepare the dough, roll, stuff and boil as in Pierogi with Cabbage. Fry the bacon, pour with the drippings over pierogi. Makes 6 servings.
MUSHROOM SOUP(Zupa grzybowa)
- 2 carrots
- 1 parsley root
- 2 celery stalks
- 2 onions, sliced
- 4 cups salted water
- 1 pound mushrooms, washed very well, finely sliced
- 1 cup water
- 2 Tablespoons instant flour
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon dill leaves
- 1 Tablespoon chopped green parsley
- Noodles, fine macaroni, or barley
Cook the carrots, parsley, celery and 1 onion in 4 cups salted water for 20 minutes. Strain. Cook the mushrooms and the second onion in 1 cup water for 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Combine with the vegetable broth, add the flour mixed with 1/4 cup cold water. Boil. Remove from heat. Add sour cream, dill and parsley. Add noodles, fine macaroni, or barley. Makes 8 servings.
STRAWBERRY DESSERT(Deser truskawkowy)
- 1/2 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 Tablespoons any fruit-flavored cordial
- 1/2 cup heavy cream, whipped
- 1 quart strawberries, washed and hulled
- Tiny, elegant cookies
Whip the ice cream until fluffy. Mix with lemon juice and the cordial. Fold in the whipped cream. Fold in the berries gently. Serve with tiny, elegant cookies. It is a gourmet treat. Makes 4 servings.
STRAWBERRY CREAM(Krem truskawkowy)
- 1 cup frozen strawberries, thawed
- 1 envelope gelatin
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 cup heavy cream, whipped
Strain the strawberry juice and heat. Soak the gelatin in 1 Tablespoon water for 3 minutes, add to the juice. Heat, stirring until dissolved. Cool until it begins to thicken. Add the strawberry juice and the strawberries to the whipped cream in small portions, beating all the time at slow speed. Line a mold with plastic wrap. Pour in the cream. Refrigerate for several hours. Unmold before serving. Makes 6 servings.
HONEY CAKE FROM WARSAW(Piernik warszawski)
Batter:
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 Tablespoons water
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 cup honey
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon allspice
Spread:
- 1/2 cup jam
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cloves
- 1 teaspoon grated orange rind
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 cups flour
Icing:
- 6 ounces chocolate
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup coffee cream, hot
To make batter, brown 1 Tablespoon sugar in a saucepan. Add 3 Tablespoons water and stir until dissolved. Add the rest of the sugar, butter and honey. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Add sour cream, egg yolks, spices and orange rind. Mix well. Add the soda and the flour. Beat at low speed for a few minutes. Fold into a buttered 9-by-12-inch pan which has been sprinkled with bread crumbs. Bake in a moderate 350° oven for 1 hour. Cool. Remove from the pan. Cut with a sharp, long knife into 2 layers. Spread the jam over the bottom layer, cover with top layer. To make icing, melt the chocolate and the butter in the cream over low heat. Do not boil. Spread over the cake. Cut before serving into long narrow pieces. This cake is better the next day. Keep covered. Makes 32 rectangles.
