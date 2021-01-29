James Ralph Zeglin, 59, Elk River, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of check forgery - offering or possessing with intent to defraud.
According to the criminal complaint, in October 2020, an officer from the Pierz Police Department received a report of a forged check being cashed at a bar in Pierz. The officer spoke with the owner of the establishment, who stated that on Oct. 9, 2020, Zeglin entered the bar and asked to cash a check in the amount of $809.89. The check was allegedly written on an account belonging to an acquisition firm in Onamia. It was payroll check with a pay date of Sept. 18, 2020, according to the complaint.
Zeglin showed identification in order to cash the check, and he allegedly left the establishment with $809.89 in cash after cashing the check.
When it was learned the check was a forgery, the officer spoke with a manager at the acquisition firm, who stated they were hearing of several similarly forged checks being cashed throughout the state. The checks had allegedly been altered in order to be cashed.
The officer with the Pierz Police Department reviewed video taken both outside and inside the bar on Oct. 9, 2020, and observed the images of the person who cashed the check. The image allegedly matches the Minnesota Driver’s License photograph of Zeglin.
The officer attempted to contact Zeglin, but has not received a response.
If convicted, Zeglin faces five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
