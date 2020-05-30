A new decade, a new virus and another presidential election is making 2020 a milestone year for some. As election years are usually special on their own, the COVID-19 pandemic is adding a twist to this year’s voting process.
Townships and cities with fewer than 400 registered voters were notified by the Morrison County Auditor’s Office about the option to convert to mail-in ballots, said Auditor Treasurer Chelsea Robinson.
With all the uncertainty regarding safety measures and outbreak prevention, eight cities and townships have opted into mail in voting the 2020 elections. The townships of Buh, Cushing, Darling, Green Prairie, Pierz, Pulaski, Ripley and the city of Upsala have all passed resolutions for mail-in voting, according to the Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
Now a total of 28 precincts will use mail-in ballots while 20 still opt for open polling. Some precincts have been voting by mail for more than 20 years.
Green Prairie Township Supervisor Mike Schuett said the decision to switch was simply due to uncertainty.
“For the safety of our officers and residents you know, we opted to just do the mail in this year and then of course if things pass we’re going to look at going back to regular elections after this year’s,” he said.
Factors in changing to mail-in ballots were surrounded by COVID-19 safety and the unknown of how the future state of the pandemic. Those precincts, Robinson said, considered if they could afford protective measures to maintain social distancing and the safety of both voters and election judges. Any township or city can revert back to having an open polling station before the 2022 elections.
“Normally, the Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office would mail out around 3,000 mail ballots for mail ballot precincts. Since the change of eight additional precincts moving to mail ballot precincts, the Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office will be processing almost double the amount of mail ballots,” Robinson said
Precincts opting for mail in voting will receive voter ballots about a month before the election. Each voter must have a witness acknowledging their vote and ballot can even be tracked through the state website, Robinson said. Ballots can be cast by mailing or bringing them to the Auditor’s Office at the county government center. If a voter doesn’t receive their ballot, the voter should contact the Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
If anyone who’s not in a mail-in precinct would like to vote by mail, they can do so by requesting an absentee ballot, Robinson said.
As for voter fraud, Robson said the Secretary of State’s office works closely and promptly with county employees when possible violations of election law are brought to their attention. Under Minnesota law, county attorneys have the legal authority and jurisdiction to investigate possible election violations.
“Overall, the mail ballot precincts for the past years have been working well. We highly encourage mail ballot voters to allow time to be mailed back to the County Auditor’s Office prior to election day or a voter can hand deliver a mail ballot directly to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office prior to or on election day.”
Schuett said he hasn’t heard any complaints or concerns related to voter fraud. If a proven issue came up he said the township would address it.
“It’s simply a temporary thing. We’re certainly not looking to do this year after year after year,” he said.
For open polling places, Robinson said the county will have eight fewer precincts to program and they will be following all safety practices laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health. Plexiglass barriers, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer will all be provided by the county for voting. The county will also stress social distancing and sanitizing voting booths, election equipment and voting devices after each use.
Visit www.mnvotes.org to register to vote or check voter registration. Any unregistered voter must apply for an absentee ballot. Questions or concerns should be directed to Morrison County Elections at (320) 632-0132
