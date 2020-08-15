Peggy Elizabeth Eich, 40, Pierz was charged with theft of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a May 28 incident, when a nursing home contacted local law enforcement alleging Eich took Oxycodone and Hydrocodone from a resident in the facility and replaced the stolen medication with Tylenol.

Eich allegedly admitted to police to taking the medication several time a week throughout the month.

An employee who worked with Eich allegedly stated that during the beginning of a shift the medication count was all clear, but at the end of the shift with Eich, several pills were missing.

If convicted, Eich could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Load comments