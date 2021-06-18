Patrick Duane Eggerth, 51, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 9, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle fail to signal a turn. There was also a suspended object hanging from the rearview mirror.
The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Eggerth. During the stop, the deputy noticed what appeared to be meth pipes in the center console of the vehicle. Eggerth allegedly admitted that he uses methamphetamine, and that he had used “a few hours earlier.”
The deputy searched the vehicle and found a baggie of what appeared to be psychedelic mushrooms and another baggie which contained a crystal-like substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint, the meth weighed 4.3 grams with packaging and the mushrooms weighed 1.2 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Eggerth faces a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
