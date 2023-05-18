Employment Enterprises Inc. (EEI) needs a new truck to pick up cardboard and other recyclables. And with it, the goal is to get new bins, that, with the right truck, will make their mission easier and more efficient.
Actually, a new truck would replace two trucks EEI currently uses to pick up cardboard, glass, aluminum and tin.
Right now, EEI picks those materials up from 40 different businesses in the area. It also employs individuals with developmental disabilities, with the goal to help them achieve greater independence and self-sufficiency. It has been in business for more than 50 years.
During the County Board’s planning session Tuesday, the request was made to help with funding a new (used) truck and the bins. The truck is estimated to cost about $80,000 and the bins to go with it, about $52,000, for a total of $132,000.
Tony Hennen, Morrison County Public Works Director and Drew Hatzenbihler, the county’s environmental/recreation manager, along with Pam Baltes, who is retiring as the EEI executive director, Kathy Rutz, the incoming EEI executive director and Mary Witucki, who handles the recycling in the EEI shop, presented the information to the commissioners.
Hennen said talking about recycling in Morrison County would segue really well to what EEI does for the community.
Previously, he said, Morrison County has given EEI some different grants, that have facilitated some “really neat” projects that help the county, as well as talking about the upcoming needs of EEI.
Hatzenbihler told the commissioners that most recycling in Morrison County is initiated by a governor’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment (SCORE). In 1989, they created a recommended set of legislation that he said was eventually adopted, mostly at least, into law.
Those SCORE grants provide funding to counties for recycling purposes. It also manages recycling mandates to go with it.
Hatzenbihler said by 2030, Morrison all other counties in greater Minnesota are required to achieve a 35% recycling rate. The seven-county metro has a higher standard at 75% by 2030.
As part of this, the state also gives Morrison County a certain amount of money every year in the form of a grant.
“We can spend it on recycling, household hazardous waste, waste reduction and reuse, as well as problem materials,” he said.
SCORE funding comes through the waste management tax, a 17% tax on every ton of waste that’s tipped in the state of Minnesota.
Currently, he said, 30% of that goes into the state’s general fund as a temporary measure to balance the budget and it was never returned.
“So there’s currently efforts to return that money to the environmental fund, which is where the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is funded, as well as where our SCORE grants come from,” he said.
In 2021, Hatzenbihler said Morrison County had achieved a 38% recycling rate, and about that in 2022. He said the county sits around that 38%, 39% or 40% rate.
“We’ve have better years, worse years; we’re doing pretty well, beating the state rates for sure,” he said.
One of the problems the county has is data collection, a problem all over the state.
“Morrison County’s fairly unique problem is we’re currently good at capturing data on waste produced in the county,” he said.
It’s more difficult to capture the data on the amount of recycling. The county would have to go out and solicit data about recycling from other businesses.
“There’s no mandate that says they have to report to us,” Hatzenbihler said.
“Places like EEI are really great, because they have that data from the businesses they serve for recycling. They can just tell us how much they got from those businesses,” Hatzenbihler said.
Showing a graph about the trend of recycling, he pointed out that around 2016-2017 there was a pretty sharp dive.
“That’s around the era when China quit accepting plastic recycling from the U.S.,” he said. “Since then markets have taken a big hit. It’s getting to where places that never charged for recycling, are charging,” Hatzenbihler said.
Now, the state is going from a quantity mindset to a quality mindset — recyclables with no contamination.
Counties are required to match about 25% of SCORE funding, according to Hatzenbihler. The county receives $100,000 per year from the state, but spends almost $750,000 to $800,000 on SCORE-related activities.
The SCORE funding has not kept pace with SCORE spending in the state of Minnesota, Hatzenbihler said. Of the county’s $100,000, most is spent on cleanup and recycling days in the county.
“That keeps trash out of the ditches, provides people an easy and low cost alternative to dispose of special waste, TVs, tires and stuff like that,” Hatzenbihler said.
Also offered is a nonprofit grant as part of that grant process as well, which goes to EEI, he said.
That offers expanded services without additional cost, explores innovative processes, keeps jobs in the county, creates wealth for EEI’s employees and those investments stay in the county, rather than going out, which is what happens in other parts of the state, he said.
Baltes, who is set to retire very soon, reminded the commissioners that for the last several years, EEI has been working on a glass recycling project.
“We’re seconds away from kickoff,” she said. EEI had to construct a new building, and thanks to help from the county, that building was completed in March, she said.
The county provided $100,000 in early 2022, for the building that would house the equipment needed to pulverize recycled glass into a sand that could be used for sandblasting.
In trying to be economical with their purchase of equipment, one piece needed a rework, so it’s not quite ready to go, Baltes said.
EEI is excited about the process and the final product.
She said American Blast Supply (ABS) in Little Falls, has agreed to buy all the glass sand EEI can produce.
Historically, Baltes said, EEI received $15 a ton for its recycled glass. Part of reason the price was so low, was that it had to be shipped to Minneapolis.
Selling it to ABS, keeps it local.
“Sand blast glass can sell for $200 a ton, so it’s quite a substantial increase,” Baltes said.
Witucki showed three baggies with the different sizes of glass, from pebble size to the sand.
It costs $3,000 a year to buy the black bins that EEI uses, as they are converting from wooden bins they built. The wooden bins deteriorate in the weather, as they sit outside at businesses to collect cardboard.
Baltes said several years before her time, a packer truck was purchased to be used when picking up cardboard. A truck driver and a staff member would have to take the cardboard out by hand and put it into the packer where it is squashed, making it staff intensive.
Baltes said the current truck “has been cursed daily by our staff over the last year,” and is currently back in the shop.
“We can’t make it another winter, so we have to replace it,” she said.
Another truck EEI owns is a cube truck.
Baltes said when a business has several types of material to be recycled — glass, tin, aluminum, cardboard and paper — one truck would go to that business to pick up barrels full some of it. Then, the truck would go back to the same business with the packer, so staff was going back to a business twice.
“So our plan is to buy another cube truck,” she said.
The current truck has to be physically unloaded.
“I don’t know how our staff can lift that thing,” she said of the heavy lift that must be unfolded.
By switching over to using black bins, and putting those at all of the businesses, staff can wheel that bin filled with the glass, tin, newsprint, cardboard, all into one truck. That, she said, will minimize the number of trucks and trips going to the same business.
When they’ve loaded the full bin, an empty one can just be wheeled off.
“One way or another we have to get a new truck,” Baltes said. “If we can get a cube truck and it’s big enough, we can get rid of both trucks, so it’ll be much more cost effective for us.”
When estimating costs, Baltes said there was no way to get a new truck, as with brand new trucks, it would be four or five years out in the manufacturing line, even if that’s what EEI wanted.
So, she said, it’s matter of finding a used one with low mileage, and making sure it has the proper lift to work with the bins.
“We can do that for about $80,000,” she said. “To add the bins is another $52,000 for our current customers, so it’s quite an expensive project.”
Baltes said there are some grant dollars EEI had requested, and some reserve funds will have to go into it.
“But, we’re going to be short on being able to get the project up and running quickly,” she said.
“First of all, thank you for everything you’ve done,” Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said to Baltes. “Your legacy is going to be there for a long time.”
Jelinski asked about the black boxes.
“You’d have a full black box at X-location. You would take an empty box off the truck and put the full onto the truck, bringing the full one back to EEI and sorting,” he said.
Baltes said it would go into a baler, because the black bins would only be used for cardboard. The other materials would be put in separate places on the truck.
The only thing EEI staff sorts is tin and aluminum, and they often come together, Baltes said. The glass and cardboard come separately.
After thanking them for coming to the Board, Commissioner Mike LeMieur said, “So you need approximately $132,000 for what you want to achieve — and do you have a dollar amount you’re asking us today for, or ...”
Baltes said she was afraid to undershoot, but EEI would love to get $50,000.
LeMieur asked if EEI knew whether they would receive the other grants they had applied for.
Baltes didn’t know, but said they had asked for $25,000 from Benton Telecommunications.
LeMieur asked Hennen about the benefits of EEI to Morrison County, “not only the individuals who need help, who are given a purpose, that makes their day and I’m sure they’re smiling the whole day, and I love it. I used to love it when I toured there.”
Hennen said while Morrison County is good at tracking its disposal and landfill numbers, all those numbers go to different permits and processes at the MPCA, allowing the county to operate the landfill.
However, he said, one of the things Minnesota is moving toward is to continue to increase recycling. “So, having partnerships with EEI allows us to continue to track recycling numbers. They provide us an opportunity to give that data back,” Hennen said. That is submitted to MPCA to show that the county is making a very strong effort to continue to recycle and not just putting everything in the landfill.
A strong relationship with EEI over the years, provides a ton of benefit outside of recycling of solid waste, Hennen said, including “support to some members of our community who are in need, and we’re very grateful for that.”
In addition, the county has the opportunity to keep the recyclables inside its borders to benefit the community.
As far as where the county funding would come from, Hennen said there were several options, including inside the solid waste budget, solid waste funds and any remaining any SCORE funds, which had mostly been distributed.
Or, he said, the county could potentially look at budgeting for 2024 for those funds as an option, or at other funds.
In answer to a question from LeMieur, Hennen said SCORE dollars may not go up the more the county recycles, but it will keep those funds from decreasing with the permitting process.
EEI keeps track of the number of pounds of recyclables collected and reports it to Hennen.
“Every year, every time we ship a load out or bring in a product, we have a weight ticket with it, so throughout the year, we have some form of knowing how much we produce, whether it be cardboard, glass, tin and aluminum,” Witucki said. “And we divide that out, so even at some of the stops, they call every year and say ‘Hey, I need my SCORE report, can you help me out with that.’”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said it was awesome that the revenue from EEI’s recycled glass was going to jump from $15 to $200 a ton.
“I think it’s tremendous to establish that working relationship with another business within the community,” he said. Blaine asked about how many ton of the glass sand was being produced.
Baltes said about 71 ton of glass was recycled each year, and the goal is to get to 500 ton.
“We have pushed and reached out for more glass until we get this process smoothed out,” she said.
However, not every bit of glass collected will be converted to sand, as when paper is stuck to the glass, that ends up being recycled as regular glass.
As for the percent of glass that will be made into sand, Witucki said there are several different components, and there are different sand grits, and not all are suitable for a business’s needs.
The hope is to get 30 to 40% of the glass to sand glass that will be used by ABS.
That was “just a rough number until we can get more proof of concept, until we get more screening to like 71/100ths,” Witucki said.
Blaine asked about whether township recycling (which goes to the landfill) could become a stream for EEI.
A lot of the glass at the landfill does not currently go to EEI, Hennen said.
However, some townships, using a local hauler, do have that glass going to EEI.
Blaine recalled when the city of Little Falls had plans not to recycle glass, and it baffled him why the city or the city haulers wouldn’t want to utilize the EEI resources within their community.
“There’s lots of opportunities in Morrison County, whether it’s at the landfill or here in the city of Little Falls, we’re going to start to explore some of those options,” Hennen said.
Since the need is about $130,000, Blaine suggested a discussion about utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, because of the impact EEI has not only in the city, but in possible ways across the county. He asked about the time-frame EEI had for receiving funds.
Rutz said their immediate need was the truck.
“We do need to do something with the truck before winter comes again, other than that piece of it, I don’t think we have any real time-frame when it would be cost advantageous,” she said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski pointed out the Board has supported EEI.
“And I believe this Board is going to continue to support EEI,” he said.
While the Board could not make a decision at the planning session, Jelinski asked the group to talk with Hennen and Hatzenbihler to come up with their need.
“And I’ve heard it, we all did. Your number one is a truck — got it. And the value of that truck is X, whatever that might be. That’s not it, that’s certainly not stopping it, because there’s another step, and the other step is approximately $50,000 worth of black boxes. I totally get it,” Jelinski said.
“I think that what we need is to have that wrapped up in package and some kind of request,” Jelinski said.
“You’ve got big plans and I love that. But you can’t operate with what you have to get the job done with what you have. I’m very clear on that and so is this Board,” Jelinski said.
“I think what we would really look for is, show us what is it, so we can see it on paper, plus, minus, whatever it might be from this end, I would like to see that,” Jelinski said.
LeMieur asked whether EEI had a vehicle in mind, which they did not.
“I don’t think we can look at these separately because you’re going to need the bins to do what you want to do,” LeMieur said. “This is pretty much replacing the compacting truck. They’re a team right? We gotta look at them as a team. If we’re just going to buy the truck, that won’t fulfill their need.”
Blaine suggested Hennen have one of his staff members, who is good at finding used equipment, work on finding a truck.
Hennen said the facilities manager was very good at finding equipment and could keep an eye open. He said the county monitors the used equipment market pretty thoroughly, so would add that truck to its list.
“I like the idea of putting a package together. See if you get the grant and come back to us,” LeMieur said.
EEI will host an open house Thursday, June 8, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at its site at 405 Ninth Avenue, NW, in Little Falls and will showcase its new glass recycling program.
All are welcome to come to see the site and hear about what EEI is doing in the community.
