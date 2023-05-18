Mary and bin

Mary Witucki with a black bin. EEI hopes to purchase a new truck that will pick up the black bins at various drop points, without the need for staff to physically pick up the materials.

Employment Enterprises Inc. (EEI) needs a new truck to pick up cardboard and other recyclables. And with it, the goal is to get new bins, that, with the right truck, will make their mission easier and more efficient.

Actually, a new truck would replace two trucks EEI currently uses to pick up cardboard, glass, aluminum and tin.

