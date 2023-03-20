Eat well, support a good cause at ‘Empty Bowls’

Visitors to the “Empty Bowls” fundraiser event will have the opportunity to select their own special bowl to eat a variety of soups from.

    Each year, Oasis Central Minnesota in Little Falls, hosts “Empty Bowls,” an event that raises funds for the non-profit organization that fights homelessness and more. This is the 11th year hosting the event, said Executive Director Rose Surma.

    The “Empty Bowls” Fundraiser will be held, Sunday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, in Little Falls.

