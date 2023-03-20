Eat well, support a good cause at ‘Empty Bowls’

Each year, Oasis Central Minnesota in Little Falls, hosts “Empty Bowls,” an event that raises funds for the non-profit organization that fights homelessness and more. This is the 11th year hosting the event, said Executive Director Rose Surma.
The “Empty Bowls” Fundraiser will be held, Sunday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, in Little Falls.
Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance at the Shoppes of Little Falls and at the door of the event.
Each year, art teachers and art students at the Little Falls Community High School sculpt and paint about 300-400 bowls. When visitors to the event purchase a ticket, they have the opportunity to pick out their very own bowl to keep and to eat a variety of soups that are made and donated by chefs in Morrison County, Surma said.
“Many of the restaurants and people who have been making the soups have been donating it every year, so it’s really nice how dedicated they are,” Surma said.
The soup makers from Morrison County this year are A.T. The Black and White, Jordie’s Trailside Cafe, Subway (Lora B’s), Perkins, Coborn’s, Sprout, Joyce Olson, Lindsey Derry and the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.
Having made soup for the “Empty Bowls” event for several years, Jordie Stay, who co-owns Jordie’s Trailside Cafe in Bowlus with her daughter, Sonya Stay, said it is something they enjoy doing.
“It’s great that it is something we can make to help create income for Oasis Central Minnesota and something that people can enjoy,” she said.
Every year, they make a different soup for the event. This year, they plan to prepare a special vegetable soup that offers a vegan and gluten free choice. They make about five gallons, Jordie said.
Jordie’s mom, Rosie Keeler, 84, loves to help out in the kitchen, as well.
“She chops up everything. My mom loves to chop up the vegetables and we throw them in the pot and simmer for the morning and then they’re ready,” Jordie said.
Some of the past soups they have donated to “Empty Bowls,” include Sonya’s chicken dumpling soup, a favorite among many, Jordie said. Rosie is also well known for her Granny’s potato soup, which earned a second place at the Kinship Soup and Chili Cookoff last year, Jordie said.
This year, Olson is planning to donate her South African Peanut Soup. It’s a recipe she got from her son, Steven, who made it at a restaurant he owned. As it is a crowd favorite, the pot is always empty at the end of the event, Olson said.
She estimates she brings about six to eight gallons of soup to the event.
Olson, who is 79 years old, said she really enjoys the opportunity to give back to the community by doing something as simple as donating soup for a good cause and volunteering in general.
“When I started doing volunteer work, I didn’t have a lot of money because I was a single parent, raising five kids, but I could give my time,” she said.
Surma said the purpose of the Empty Bowls event is twofold. One is to raise funds for the organization, the other to raise awareness of homelessness. The organization provides emergency shelter and housing resources in the community, as well as other food and basic necessities. The empty bowl represents the fact that there are people in the community who aren’t able to eat a meal every day, she said.
Something new this year, is that people have the opportunity to donate an extra $10 on top of the individual ticket price.
“We’ve partnered with some local restaurants to provide future meals for people that usually are without housing that come in and haven’t had a meal. That way, we can provide an immediate meal, not just a sandwich or something,” she said.
Oasis Central Minnesota is also accepting a variety of donations, such as personal care items, soaps, toothpaste, diapers, non-perishable food that is not expired, socks, blankets and more.
For more information about what donations the organizations are currently in need of or about the “Empty Bowls” event, contact the Oasis office at (320) 632-9140.
