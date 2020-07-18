Jesse Robert Eastman, 35, Little Falls was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an ongoing incident, June 2018 to June 2020 when Eastman was allegedly sexually abusing two minors.
In June, local law enforcement responded to a report of sexual assault of underage females and arranged interviews.
The first noted victim, under the age of 16, alleged Eastman, a close family contact, inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions and would crawl into her bed.
The victim said Eastman would get angry often and she felt unsafe around him, especially since he allegedly assaulted another family member.
The second victim, also under the age of 16, said that she knew Eastman would crawl into bed with the first victim, and that he did the same thing to her.
She alleged that Eastman would touch her inappropriately and that she felt scared during these events.
On June 18, police called Eastman in for questioning.
He reportedly admitted to getting into bed with the victims but didn’t admit to inappropriate touching until after further discussion.
If convicted, Eastman could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.
