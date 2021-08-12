Dynamic Therapy & Wellness clinic opens in Pierz

A native to Pierz, Dr. Kelsey Meyer is thrilled to have returned to the town she loves to make a difference in people’s lives. Recently, she opened Dynamic Therapy & Wellness, a physical therapy clinic, located at 221 Main Street North in Pierz.
One of the clinic’s top priorities, Meyer said, is the physical health and well-being of their patients. As a result, Meyer and her staff follow techniques and practices that have proven to achieve the best results.
“I like to keep up with current research and that’s what I base my treatments off of,” she said.
Meyer said one example is the fact that research has shown that the best thing for arthritis, is exercise. It debunks the myth many people with arthritis hold on to that they have to remain still because of their condition.
“It’s when you don’t use it, that it gets worse. Exercise is actually the best thing for arthritis,” she said.
Dynamic Therapy & Wellness offers its patients a large variety of treatment options to address different health conditions as well as physical injuries. When it comes to preventative care, Meyer said certain movements and other ways of doing things can lead to pain and injury, if not addressed early.
Some common motions and patterns that can lead to injury, she said, include posture, jumping mechanics, habits and responses to stress. Taking a look at how people operate in their job as well as their working conditions can also be assessed to create a healthier workspace. Meyer said some work-related motions and patterns that can lead to injury include administrative jobs or where repetitive movements or heavy lifting is involved.
Besides offering preventative care, Dynamic Therapy & Wellness also offers thrust joint manipulation, which can be beneficial when a patient is experiencing back, rib or neck pain, headaches and more.
Dry needling, which is a method of using a thin needle and inserting it into the symptomatic trigger point or muscle joint, can help relieve injuries such as migraines, headaches, whiplash, rotator cuff pain, sciatica, ankle sprains and more.
The clinic offers modalities, which includes cold/ice or heat treatments, ultrasound, traction, TENS, electrical stimulation and other tools that are beneficial in treating herniated and bulging discs, sprained ligaments or tendons or after surgery.
In some instances, specific handheld instruments are used to address injuries related to carpal tunnel syndrome, Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis and iliotibial band syndrome, Meyer said.
With the goal of improving patients’ quality of life by reducing pain, strain and increasing mobility and independence, Meyer individualizes each patient’s care-plan. While there is a misconception that balance can’t be improved once lost, Meyer said nothing could be further from the truth.
“Like strength, if you spend time working on balance and performing exercises that address balance, it will improve,” she said.
Common conditions which could benefit from physical therapy that focuses on improving balance include Parkinson’s disease, natural aging and more.
Meyer’s interest in physical therapy started after she was injured playing sports. As a result, she had three knee surgeries performed by Dr. Virgil Meyer at Little Falls Orthopedics in Little Falls.
“I was an expensive kid there for a little bit for my parents, because I ended up having my knee surgeries done three years in a row,” she said.
Meyer said it was her experience with Dr. Virgil Meyer that inspired her to go into the physical therapy field. After she graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 2010, she completed her undergrad studies at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D. Once she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology, she later completed her doctorate of physical therapy at the same university.
Meyer said that when she was studying at Pierz Healy High School, she completed several college classes at the same time. Many college credits included different psychology classes given by Frank Weber.
“I took all the classes I could from him and came in to the University of North Dakota with a good amount of psychology credits,” she said.
Combined with the psychology classes she needed for her physical therapy degree, Meyer said she realized she was only about 10 credits away from earning a psychology degree. It just made sense to finish it as she was trying to get herself through college as fast as possible, she said.
Looking back, Meyer is happy about all she learned because of the way the body and the mind are interconnected. Sometimes, certain ailments can be connected to something that happened long time ago, such as psychological abuse, she said.
Although Meyer has worked as a physical therapist for several years, she is new to owning her own clinic. Her clinic is in the building where Essentia Health was at before the organization built a new facility.
“This building was sitting vacant for, I think, four and a half years. It was just sitting here, waiting for a new owner. It’s kind of funny because it had been on my mind for years,” she said.
Meyer encourages people to check out the building, since it has been extensively remodeled since she purchased it last year. She’s very thankful for all of the hard work her fiancé, Ryan Diers. and his dad, Paul Diers, did to make the clinic look the way it does today.
Dynamic Therapy & Wellness also rents out a space to a massage therapist. It’s nice to have it in-house as it makes it more convenient for patients.
There are many things Meyer enjoys working as a physical therapist. More than anything, it is the connection she makes with people and being able to help.
“We really dive into who you are as a person and we really try to figure out what the root cause is,” she said.
Having grown up on a farm, she is also quite familiar with the injuries that can occur from time to time and how to treat them.
When she isn’t working, Meyer enjoys spending time with Ryan, other family members and her cat, Steven. As she is a very active individual, she likes playing volleyball, running, biking, golfing and playing softball.
In addition, she enjoys watching sports, such as baseball, especially high school sports. It was something she also kept herself updated on during her years away from her hometown — how the Pierz Pioneers were doing.
For more information, call Dynamic Therapy & Wellness at (320) 468-7199.
