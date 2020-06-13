Troy Anthony Dye, 39, Henriette was charged in Morrison County District Court for felony theft.
The charge stems from a June 3 incident, when law enforcement received a report of theft from Hilmerson’s Sport Center in Little Falls.
Staff stated that a customer dropped off a jet ski after hours to be repaired, so it was parked outside the gates.
Surveillance from the evening showed a man driving a black pickup pull into the driveway, hook up the jet ski and drive off.
The estimated value of the trailer and jet ski is over $10,000.
Three days later law enforcement received a report of a vehicle, matching the description of the suspects truck, driving on Highway 27.
An officer responded to the scene and identified Dye as the passenger. The officer explained to the driver that his vehicle matched the description of a vehicle suspected in a theft.
The driver, identified as Dye’s brother, allegedly admitted that Dye took the jet ski using his truck, but didn’t know about it beforehand.
Dye’s brother also reportedly disclosed the location of the jet ski to the officer.
Dye allegedly refused to give a statement and his brother reportedly saw the surveillance footage and agreed it was Dye who was in it.
If convicted, Dye could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
