Shannon Cecelia Wagner, 55, Duluth was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
She also faces a gross misdemeanor charge for theft.
The charges stem from a March 2 incident, when police responded to a potential shoplifting incident at a store in Little Falls.
Police made contact with the suspect at the scene and identified her as Wagner.
An employee reportedly stopped Wagner at the door the check their receipt for items she was holding.
Wagner allegedly drop-ped the bags of items she had and fled the store with a purse and a backpack.
The surveillance video sowed Wagner enter the store at 1 a.m. and leave three hours later, according to the criminal complaint.
Wagner allegedly said that she dropped all of the items she was going to take from the store and that the purse and backpack, which she said she purchased earlier, were hers.
When the officer searched her purse, he allegedly found hypodermic needles and a bag that Wagner reportedly said contained methamphetamine.
The substance allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.3 grams with packaging.
The value of the items Wagner attempted to leave the store with was $232.32 and items in her backpack were valued at $57.91.
If convicted, Wagner could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
