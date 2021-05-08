Laura Dukowitz’s life has been about serving her country, state and community.
She’s also broken some barriers along the way.
Dukowitz, who lives in Cushing and is a graduate of Little Falls Community High School, was the first woman in the Minnesota Army National Guard to receive the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. The Army National Guard describes Chief Warrant Officers as “technical and tactical experts.” They are “the best of the best in their field.”
For Dukowitz, that field of expertise is logistics. She works at Camp Ripley as the State Asset Visibility Officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff logistics at the Joint Force Headquarters in the state of Minnesota. In that role, she provides asset visibility of all major end items throughout all Minnesota Army National Guard units. She also forecasts equipment needs for the units as they modernize, pursues sourcing solutions, advises commanders at all levels and is the subject matter expert for all property book accounting initiatives.
“I don’t feel like it’s a female thing,” she said. “I think anybody that is qualified and is in the right place at the right time can accomplish the CW5 ranking. The Army National Guard is fair in that, if you do your job, you can move up. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, white or black, or whatever.”
She received the ranking in November 2018, while she was on the second overseas deployment of her career. When she returned in June 2019, she attended the Warrant Officer Senior Service Education course at Fort Rucker in Alabama. She graduated in August 2019. Dukowitz was pinned on Feb. 6, 2020, with an official rank date of Jan. 9, 2020.
She is the only 920 property accounting technician in Minnesota.
“Overall, I think anybody can achieve what I did,” she said. “It just takes dedication and true grit.”
Dukowitz joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1986 as a material and storage handling specialist at Camp Ripley. A year later, she was hired at the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office on the base as a supply technician. In 1999, she built her packet to become a Warrant Officer as a supply systems specialist. She was pinned as a Warrant Officer 1 in August 2000 and hired as a property accounting technician for the Active Guard Reserve.
Three years out of high school, she decided to join when she saw what an exciting career a friend appeared to have at Camp Ripley.
“I was trying to better myself as a 20-year-old,” Dukowitz said “I was proud that I could be a part of something greater.”
She has twice deployed overseas. The first was from October 2003 - August 2004, when she served as property book officer for the 34th Division Support Command at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo. She was responsible for over 36 units from several states which made up the KSOR-5B Task Force.
At the time, her two children, Kayla and Jake, were 13 and 9 years old, respectively.
“It was hard,” she said. “Back then, there was no email or Facebook or anything like that to keep in contact. We wrote a lot of cards and letters back and forth. The hardest thing about being deployed is not the mission, it’s missing your family. My husband and children were very resilient.”
She deployed again in 2018. This time, she had reached the rank of CW4 and was the senior asset visibility officer in the 34th Infantry Division in support of Operation Spartan Shield at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. She provided overall asset visibility of theater provided equipment, as well as organic equipment for five brigades. She was also embedded with Army Central Command, providing all units deploying and re-deploying in theater with property book guidance.
“Back in the ‘80s when I joined, nobody expected to be deployed,” Dukowitz said. “A lot of people left when we started to get deployed. I just always felt like it was what I was meant to do.”
During the second deployment, she left her husband at home and missed the birth of her son’s first born.
Her husband John, also a Little Falls native, knew first-hand what it was like to be deployed. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Army National Guard. He retired in 2006 after 36 years of military service.
Together, they raised her two children. John also had three children from a previous marriage; John Paul, Angela and Jesse. From them, they have eight grandchildren.
Three of those children followed in their parents’ footsteps by spending time in the military. Jake spent six years in the Minnesota Army National Guard, while Kayla was in the National Guard in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois for six years herself. Jesse enlisted in the Air Force and is now a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard.
Being able to spend more time with them is one of the main things she looks forward to as she plans for retirement. Dukowitz will retire from the Minnesota Army National Guard in December after more than 35 years of service.
“We look forward to relaxing time with our family and, hopefully, some travel to warmer climates in the winter,” she said.
When Dukowitz isn’t serving through Camp Ripley, she and John spend a lot of time giving back to the community. They are both active in the VFW Post 9073 in Randall. John leads the honor squad that performs military honors at veterans’ funerals.
In the end, whether it’s through her military career or work in the community, Dukowitz has followed her belief that it is important to “step up and do selfless service.” She has been able to shape how the nation’s fighting forces were equipped and has played an active role in protecting taxpayer money.
“It makes me feel pretty good that I could help or make a difference,” she said.
