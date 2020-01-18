Felony fifth degree controlled substance charges against Thomas Jon Rudkin, 58, St. Cloud, were dismissed Jan. 10 in Morrison County District Court.
The initial charges stemmed from a Sept. 22, 2019 incident, when a Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Rudkin because the vehicle he was driving matched the description of an earlier complaint involving a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence.
Rudkin’s driving record showed that his driving privileges had been cancelled and he had a warrant out of Mille Las County.
The deputy also detected a strong odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle and arrested Rudkin. The deputy found a marijuana pipe in his pocket and a search of Rudkin’s vehicle resulted in the location of a meth pipe and meth bong, which both alleged tested positive for methamphetamine.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismissal in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
