Drug court a game changer for many addicts

This is the final article in a three-part series on the impact addiction can have on individuals and families.
Sara Ballou entered into the drug court program in Morrison County, May 6, 2015.
While she struggled at first to refrain from using drugs, Ballou — a resident of Randall — became sober, Aug. 6, 2015. It is a date that remains dear to her heart, as it was the beginning to a new life. Looking back, going through the drug court program was the game changer, she said.
Ballou graduated from the drug court program, May 10, 2017.
Senior Corrections Agent Breanna Germain with the Morrison County Drug Court said the program was established in Morrison County in 2014. Corrections Agent Mary Arsenault started the program, until Germain took over her position in 2015.
“It was a learning curve for me. I was a new agent,” Germain said.
She said, in a sense, the program is always evolving with statistics and other variables, such as new drugs that are introduced to the market.
“It seems like the more research that goes into it, the better the program gets,” she said.
Drug court is a specialty court that handles cases that involve non-violent, drug-using offenders through intensive supervision, Germain said. In addition, the program includes case management, treatment, chemical testing and graduated sanctions and incentives.
According to the drug court’s website, “While drug courts vary, all share an underlying premise that drug use is not simply a law enforcement or criminal justice problem, but a public health problem with roots deep in society.”
Drug court is accomplished through a team approach to help the individual. The team consists of a number of professionals, such as judges, prosecutors, treatment professionals, probation officers, law enforcement and substance abuse experts, Germain said.
The process of entering into drug court begins with the individual being screened by County Attorney Brian Middendorf to determine if he or she is eligible to participate in the program. Those with a background of violent crimes, such as assault, or even a first-degree drug offense, wouldn’t qualify, Germain said.
For supervision purposes, the individual has to be a resident of Morrison County, as well, Germain said.
Germain then conducts risk assessments to find out if the person may need some extra help.
“So, I always encourage everybody to be honest and I am never going to use what they say against them, like, criminally,” she said. “It’s just trying to get a feel of where they’re at in their recovery or what they could be struggling at.”
Germain said the assessments will also let her know whether the person is considered high risk, as in they may lack housing, may be unemployed, may not have adequate education, pro-social behaviors and more.
Next, Germain refers the individual to Morrison County Chemical Dependency Assessor Joe Toeben to complete a comprehensive assessment. If the individual then meets all the criteria required on the screenings made by Middendorf, Germain and Toeben, the person is accepted into the program, Germain said.
The program is divided into five phases. While the first phase usually takes a minimum of 60 days, the remaining four phases are about 90 days each. However, Germain said, one thing to keep in mind is that everybody’s journey is different.
“Some people are court ordered into drug court, who don’t want to be in drug court, so then it takes a little bit of a push or encouragement for them to comply,” she said.
Usually, clients are expected to comply with residential treatment during phase one.
“Sometimes we’ve had clients go straight into outpatient, but finding sober housing has been hard for a lot of clients, because by the time they get into drug court, a lot of people don’t have family support where they can go back to their parents’ house or their sister’s house or whatever it is,” she said.
As a result, Germain said the drug court program has utilized the few local sober houses that are available.
In order for a client to advance to phase two, he or she has to complete the requirements in phase one. Beside obeying all laws, including following all the rules in drug court, they have to attend all treatment court review hearings, which are held three out of four Wednesdays per month. They also have to enter into a recommended treatment program and abide by the treatment expectations.
In addition, Germain said they have to have a minimum of weekly probation office visits and monthly home visits, submit to any and all random drug/alcohol testing as required, and adhere to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Other requirements in phase one include complying with treatment, including continuing care, aftercare, peer support and/or sober housing, read the entire handbook, address any housing issues, obtain and/or maintain health care benefits, participate in developing a case plan with the drug court agent and perform five hours per week of pro-social activities, such as work, volunteering, school or treatment-related activities. They also have to obtain a cellphone, Germain said.
Phase two contains similar requirements, but challenges the individual to a different level. They also have to explore employment skills or educational goals, if applicable, obtain a temporary mentor or sponsor, follow any mental health recommendations, address life skills needs and perform 10 hours per week of employment, volunteering, education, treatment-related activities or a combination of those. Also added is paying $60 toward drug court fees.
Phase three focuses on change and, in addition to previous requirements, adds critical thinking and cognitive skills treatment.
The previous 10 hours per week of employment, volunteering and/or other activities is increased to 15 hours per week. They’re also required to pay $150 in drug court fees in order to advance to phase four.
The requirements remain the same as previously in phase four, but increases the hours per week for employment, volunteering and/or other activities to 20 hours per week.
The fifth phase focuses on continuing care, with many of the requirements remaining the same as in phase four. As the curfew time changes to an hour later than the previous phase for each phase, the curfew in phase five is set to 1 a.m. To graduate, the individual will also have to have paid the treatment court in full, completed treatment goals and more.
Germain said whenever drug court participants leave their homes, they have to call in to let them know they are leaving and where they are going. When they return home, they have to call in to inform that they made it back home.
Ballou recalls what it was like to call in every time she went somewhere. In the early months of when she first got into the program, she struggled from time to time with addiction. Looking back, she remembers one time when Germain showed up at her home, only to find her gone.
“I said I was down in St. Cloud or something, somewhere, and I was so high,” she said.
Knowing Germain would know one way or another anyway, Ballou said she wasn’t going to near her since she was high.
Germain said while some people may immediately look at it as a failure and automatically want the person to go to jail for violating their probation, it is important to look at the whole picture, she said.
As Germain once worked as a police officer, she said she at first didn’t understand relapse and how that happens more often than less.
“For those people in recovery, that are trying to become sober, relapse could be a part of that,” she said. “So, if it’s like a one time relapse, I would rather talk to the individual and have a therapeutic response versus a harsh consequence,.”
The extra supervision is also hard on clients, Germain said, as many clients have never really had any structure in their lives, even in their childhood.
“They’ve never had any accountability,” Germain said. “They’ve never had somebody to talk to them as far as like, ‘Hey, how’s it going this week? What’s going on? What can I help with?’ Like, they’ve never had that type of support, which is unfortunate. Again, when I flipped from law enforcement into probation, I never realized how many people in the community have suffered from chemical dependency issues or have had traumas in their past that affect how they are today.”
When participants relapse or otherwise mess up, they will have to explain their actions to the drug court judge and others. They are also placed in the jury box, which in drug court is referred to as the “penalty box.” It separates them from the rest of the people in the court room.
“It was embarrassing, and you had to write down what you did, but it was worth it,” Ballou said. “Look at my life now.”
At first, Judge Douglas Anderson was assigned to drug court when Ballou went through the program. When he retired, Judge Leonard Weiler took over.
“I love Judge Anderson, because he really knew my past,” she said. “He knew all the trouble I was in, so when you have people like that telling you that you did a good job, it means all the more. Judge Weiler has been around long enough that he knows, too.”
Having the accountability and the support of the drug court team made a huge difference. It made her feel cared about, she said.
“When you’re an adult, you got nobody looking after you, so it was kind of nice,” she said.
Working with Arsenault, Germain and Surveillance Technician Shane Ganley while she was in drug court,is something Ballou will never forget. They all touched her heart in a special way, she said.
While Ballou is one of the individuals who has successfully graduated from the drug court program, unfortunately, not all succeed, Germain said.
For some, it is simply too difficult or they are just not ready to make that change, Germain said. Many of them are honest and voluntarily choose to leave the program.
Given the added dangers to drug use by fentanyl, Germain said she thinks of those who do not follow through with the program and hopes, they will somehow find their way to recovery before it’s too late.
