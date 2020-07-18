A felony charge against Melissa Ann Hilmerson, 38, Little Falls, for fifth degree drug possession has been dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a May 27, 2017 incident when the Little Falls Police Department responded to a call about a woman walking unsteadily along Hilton Road.
Police identified the woman as Hilmerson, who allegedly appeared to be impaired by a chemical other than alcohol, and had a warrant out for her arrest in Stearns County.
Police stopped her and conducted a search.
Hilmerson opened her bag and a full hypodermic needle and a baggie containing what appeared to be heroin were allegedly in plain sight.
Hilmerson allegedly confirmed the rocks were heroin. The substance weighed 1.5 grams ad field-tested positive for heroin.
Hilmerson was fined and sentenced to five years of probation.
Charges against the defendant were dismissed as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.