A felony charge against Melissa Ann Hilmerson, 38, Little Falls, for fifth degree drug possession has been dismissed in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a May 27, 2017 incident when the Little Falls Police Department responded to a call about a woman walking unsteadily along Hilton Road.

Police identified the woman as Hilmerson, who allegedly appeared to be impaired by a chemical other than alcohol, and had a warrant out for her arrest in Stearns County.

Police stopped her and conducted a search.

Hilmerson opened her bag and a full hypodermic needle and a baggie containing what appeared to be heroin were allegedly in plain sight.

Hilmerson allegedly confirmed the rocks were heroin. The substance weighed 1.5 grams ad field-tested positive for heroin.

Hilmerson was fined and sentenced to five years of probation.

Charges against the defendant were dismissed as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

