Kevin Louis Kutz, 41, Clear Lake, had a felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substaance dismissed in Morrison County District Court on Jan. 20.
Kutz was arrested on April 23, 2020, after he was pulled over for driving erratically. During a search of his vehicle, a small plastic bag weighing 2.61 grams was found that contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The case was dismissed due to plea negotiations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.