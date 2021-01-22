Kevin Louis Kutz, 41, Clear Lake, had a felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substaance dismissed in Morrison County District Court on Jan. 20.

Kutz was arrested on April 23, 2020, after he was pulled over for driving erratically. During a search of his vehicle, a small plastic bag weighing 2.61 grams was found that contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case was dismissed due to plea negotiations.

