Drive Fore Cancer 2022

The Drive Fore Cancer Committee at last year’s Drive “Fore” Cancer tournament held June 24, 2022. They are (from left): Tracy VanHercke, Connie Hoheisel, Katie Kapus-Jackson, Kris Jackson Fregin and Lori Kush. The 2023 event is slated for Friday, June 23, at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course.

The 2023 Drive “Fore” Cancer Golf Tournament will be held at Eagle’s Landing Friday, June 23, to benefit Morrison County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. The funds, which are donated to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation and CHI Health at Home, are distributed to cancer patients who are dealing with travel costs for treatments or other burdensome expenses associated with a cancer diagnosis.

One fund recipient is so grateful that local assistance is available and states that, “A cancer diagnosis immediately changes your life and finances. Traveling to doctor appointments, weekly lab appointments, chemotherapy appointments, radiation and other tests dwindle your family’s resources. This assistance has been an enormous blessing for which my family is very thankful.”

Load comments