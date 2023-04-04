The Drive Fore Cancer Committee at last year’s Drive “Fore” Cancer tournament held June 24, 2022. They are (from left): Tracy VanHercke, Connie Hoheisel, Katie Kapus-Jackson, Kris Jackson Fregin and Lori Kush. The 2023 event is slated for Friday, June 23, at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course.
The 2023 Drive “Fore” Cancer Golf Tournament will be held at Eagle’s Landing Friday, June 23, to benefit Morrison County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. The funds, which are donated to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation and CHI Health at Home, are distributed to cancer patients who are dealing with travel costs for treatments or other burdensome expenses associated with a cancer diagnosis.
One fund recipient is so grateful that local assistance is available and states that, “A cancer diagnosis immediately changes your life and finances. Traveling to doctor appointments, weekly lab appointments, chemotherapy appointments, radiation and other tests dwindle your family’s resources. This assistance has been an enormous blessing for which my family is very thankful.”
Katie Kapus-Jackson, Connie Hoheisel, Kris Jackson, Tracy VanHercke and Lori Kush serve on the Drive Fore Cancer committee and organize the event. Initially all funds raised from past tournaments went to the Relay for Life. They discovered that while the American Cancer Society prioritizes cancer research, there was a need to help local cancer patients with some financial burdens. A partnership between CHI St. Gabriel’s Health and this committee was formed in 2014.
Approximately $15,000 was distributed in 2022, to cancer patients in Morrison County to assist with expenses.
If interested in participating in the tournament or donating to this fund, contact one of the committee members or CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation at (320) 631-5624.
Funds can be accessed by calling the home care and hospice office at CHI St. Gabriel’s at (320) 631-5575 or one of the committee members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.