Our family moved to this area about 16 years ago when my children were quite small, and a big reason we did was so that our children could attend school here. We wanted a safe community and a school with smaller class sizes with focused attention for the unique needs of our children.
I am happy to report, all these years later that that is exactly what we found here. I am so grateful for the Staples-Motley community. It has been a wonderful place to raise our children. Our school plays a unique and important role here.
I have worked for the Staples-Motley School District for the past 13 years. This is my sixth year teaching kindergarten here and it is my privilege. The children of our communities are some of the most amazing, funny, resilient, creative people I have ever known. They are the best of us.
They are why we need to have a conversation about our school. We are here for the children of this community. We all want to see them have every opportunity to learn in ways that make sense to them. In an environment that allows them to move and become creative problem solvers, a place where they can investigate and pursue their natural curiosities. A place where they can integrate technology and acquire a skill set that will prepare them to be successful in life.
Perhaps it has been a while since you, your children or your grandchildren have attended or visited our school. Let me share with you some of our needs. The reality of our current situation is that our buildings are old. Facilities get old, that is not bad, it isn’t anyone’s fault, it’s just the truth. A truth we cannot ignore. Our facilities do not meet our needs. We have been as creative as we can be with grade-level alignments and storage shortages, but our situation is less than ideal. Young children receive reading interventions in the hallway. We need a quiet space for teachers and children to focus on learning goals without interruptions. Our library has had to become our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom without a working sink. Library is on a cart. While this is effective, it is not a long-term solution that instills a love of science or literature. We can do better than this for our teachers and our students.
I am grateful for those who came before us and decided to say, “Yes.” Yes, to building a school here. Yes to adding onto it. Yes to making difficult decisions during hard times. They left us a strong foundation and we can be proud of that. That took faith and hard work. The things that matter usually do. Their decisions made our lives better. We have reaped the benefits. Now it is our turn. There has been a legacy handed down to us from people, just like us, who decided to take action and to make a difference. We could do the same and leave this place even better than we found it.
As the time to vote on this new plan approaches, I hope you will open your heart to the potential for greatness that we have as we build on to what has been handed down to us. Allow yourself to become inspired by the ideas and the vision of what could take place right here. The proposed renovations and upgrades will breathe new life into our town. Interest rates are low; this is a smart time to build.
If you have questions, ask them. If you have doubts, worries or fears, let’s talk about them. If we can come together as neighbors, as friends, we can do a lot of good. This is the time to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.
It has been said that everything comes at a price, and that is true. It is also true that many hands make light work. When we shoulder a burden together it becomes lighter, easier for all of us to carry. If you are concerned about the impact on your taxes, please be sure you have complete and accurate information. A tax calculator and other information is available to you at SMTimeToRise.com.
I want to ask you to dream big. Think of the possibilities! This is a chance for us to invest in a better world. It starts right here, right where we are. We can do this. It’s time. Let’s do something great. Let’s pull together in a spirit of community and leave our own legacy that we can be proud of, that will change the way children learn and grow for years to come.
Who knows, we just might have a hand in changing the lives of children and families who haven’t even moved here yet.
Ginger Stiner is a resident of Staples and is a kindergarten teacher at Staples-Motley Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.