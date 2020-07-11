Dr. Trista Saulter joins Advance Physical Therapy

The best part about being a physical therapist is the variety of patients and conditions and being able to make a difference, said Dr. Trista Saulter, who joined Advance Physical Therapy in Little Falls, July 1.
Saulter graduated from the University of North Dakota earlier this year with a doctorate in physical therapy. A Little Falls native, returning to the city was always her intention.
“My family is here and I have always liked that small town feeling,” she said.
Since both Brainerd and St. Cloud are only a skip and a hop away, Saulter said she figured she’d find a job in Little Falls or in the surrounding areas. However, applying for one amidst the pandemic and COVID-19 regulations, made it all the more challenging.
“With everything going on with COVID, it was a bit difficult to get a hold of people for jobs,” she said.
Already familiar with Advance Physical Therapy from her time job shadowing there, Saulter decided to drop off her resume, although the clinic wasn’t offering a specific position at the time.
Not long afterward, she received a call from Mike Arneson, doctor of physical therapy and owner of the clinic, and an interview was set up.
Saulter said what drew her toward the field of physical therapy was her own avid interest in learning how the body works.
When she played Junior Olympic volleyball, her coach thought she’d do well in weight lifting and suggested she’d work with her husband, who was the weight lifting coach in Little Falls at the time. Saulter continued lifting throughout middle school and high school.
In many ways working out and physical therapy go hand in hand. Her already established knowledge and experience in weight lifting was also beneficial when she went into physical therapy.
“You have a good understanding on how the body works and movement patterns of the body that are common,” she said.
The road to becoming a physical therapist is rather long. As experience is part of the enrollment requirement, Saulter said she job shadowed at several places in various settings, whether it was with a focus on pediatrics, sports injuries, in or out-patient treatments and more.
“You have to have a certain amount of hours in each setting. They want you to be able to have some experience coming into school, so you have a broad view of having shadowed at different places, because physical therapy is such a broad field,” she said.
Besides shadowing at different locations in St. Cloud and Brainerd, she also shadowed at Little Falls Orthopedics.
One of the things Saulter really appreciates with her job at Advance Physical Therapy is how helpful the others have been, especially Dr. Arneson.
“You learn a lot on the job and from the other therapists just by watching them or going in with them with patients. I am learning a lot from them” she said.
Although Saulter’s colleagues are always there if she needs help or has questions, she is also in a way getting used to flying solo.
“I went from the clinical setting where you always have an instructor with you or somebody else. If you didn’t know, they would give suggestions. Now you’re kind of on your own,” Saulter said.
Even so, she embraces any challenge head-on, is eager to learn and determined to find the answer or solution. It’s also quite exciting, since she’s able to bring in her own ideas, she said..
When Saulter isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her parents, Holly and Rick Saulter, her boyfriend, Ben Newman, going hiking, biking, working out and engaging in a variety of outdoor activities.
