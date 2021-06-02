Being named June Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Dr. Julie Bell, who works as a family medicine physician at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls.
“I am grateful and humbled to be recognized for this award and for the nomination,” she said.
Bell was nominated by Pamela and Sherman Bloom after Sherman had heart surgery in January. Since the couple has a child who is handicapped at home, it made it difficult for Pamela to be at the hospital with Sherman, especially during the pandemic.
Knowing the challenges the family faced, Bell went with Sherman to St. Cloud to get him admitted. She also stayed at the hospital during his surgery and post operation and called Pamela every couple of hours to give her an update. During the five days Sherman remained at the hospital after his surgery, Bell traveled to St. Cloud and visited with him as well as brought him homecooked meals, tending to him between her clinic schedule in Little Falls, the Blooms said in the nomination.
Dr. Julie Bell has worked as a family medicine physician at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls for 26 years.
“Dr. Bell truly has been a saving grace and we are forever in her debt,” they said.
Bell’s dedication to her patients does not come as a surprise to her supervisor, CEO Steve Smith. In fact, it is something she is well known for.
“The level of care that was mentioned in her nomination, going above and beyond to travel with a patient, stay with that patient during their surgery and then to follow up with continued visits to the patient while hospitalized to lessen the burden of the patient’s family during the difficulty of COVID, is a perfect example of the level of care that Dr. Bell provides for her patients. Quality care is Dr. Bell’s top priority and the primary focus to all that she does. I am very proud and grateful that we are all fortunate enough to have Dr. Bell caring for our community,” Smith said.
Bell’s dedication to her patients has also inspired others, including her daughter-in-law, Dr. Heather Bell. Her mother-in-law was also one of her preceptors as a first and second year medical student through the University of Minnesota in Duluth.
“There isn’t a more deserving person to recognize than my mother in law, Julie. She inspires, leads by example, has a passion and dedication to her patients and her community and embodies the oath of a family physician,” Heather said.
The desire to become a doctor started when Bell was in elementary school. What inspired her was her own father, Loren Thielman, who had a lot of health issues from when he was younger, such as polio. Eventually, he died at the age of 37 from cancer. Bell was 15 or 16 at the time, she said.
“I remember writing a paper in fourth grade why I wanted to become a doctor and I just continued on that path,” she said.
After Bell graduated from Rocori High School in Cold Spring in 1983, she completed her undergrad studies at St. Cloud State University and graduated in 1987 with a degree in chemistry with an emphasis on biology.
Bell took a year off from studying after she graduated from St. Cloud State University. During this time, her son, Jason, died from hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
“At that time, there were only nine other babies who had gone through the procedure to try to restore the function of his heart. Back then, there was only a 30% success rate. Losing him was devastating,” she said.
Her oldest son, Christopher, was about three years old then. Following his mother’s footsteps, he later became a doctor.
Bell graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School in 1992 with a doctor of medicine degree. She completed her residency at the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency program in Sioux Falls, S.D. where she was also chief resident during her last year. Her preceptorship during her third year of medical school was with Dr. Tom Stoy in Little Falls.
Bell started working at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in 1995. While she has enjoyed the whole scope of family medicine, she particularly likes obstetrics and pediatrics. For some families, she is the family physician for several generations, from grandparents to grandchildren.
When she is not working, Bell enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, their children, Christopher, Eric, Grant and Thomas as well as their nine grandchildren.
She also likes to go swimming, camping, canoeing, bicycling, paddle boating, kayaking, walking with their dog, reading, crocheting, drawing and painting.
For many years, Bell has coached boys varsity soccer, basketball, track and field and summer soccer. She also sings with the Little Falls Community Choir and with the worship team at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.
Giving back to the community is important to Bell. Many people, especially the last year due to the pandemic, have struggled in various ways.
“I hope we all can remember to be kind and help our neighbors in need. Even a small gesture can go a long way to ease a burden or produce a smile,” she said.
As Employee of the Month, Bell received gift certificates from Coborn’s Marketplace, Fresh Hair Professionals, Heartland Tire, McDonald’s, Papa Murphy’s, Reality Roasters and Subway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.