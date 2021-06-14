Heather Bell, MD, FAAFP, and Kurt DeVine, MD Minneapolis, June 10, 2021 – The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has named Heather Bell, MD, FAAFP, and Kurt DeVine, MD, of Little Falls as the 2021 Minnesota Family Physicians of the Year.
This award is presented annually to a family physician who personifies the highest ideals of family medicine: compassionate, comprehensive patient care and involvement in the community.
Bell and DeVine are family and addiction medicine physician colleagues who also co-host a podcast and co-lead a virtual, weekly training series on addiction medicine (and, more recently, one on COVID-19) for physicians and other medical care providers.
They have been strong proponents for appropriate opioid prescribing programs as well as the expansion of medication-assisted treatment accessibility throughout Minnesota, especially across rural communities. Their advocacy and outreach efforts have been recognized by a number of organizations, including, more recently, the Minnesota Medical Association and National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.
MAFP President Andrew Slattengren, DO, FAAFP, had this to say about their impact in Minnesota: “As rural family doctors, Drs. Bell and DeVine identified a care gap within their community around rising opioid use and related issues. In an effort to close this gap, they began using medication-assisted treatment with buprenorphine as part of their primary care practice and were able to demonstrate success in patient outcomes and cost savings. These important lessons needed to be shared and have led to education and mentoring of physicians across the state on opioid prescribing and buprenorphine treatment.”
In 2017, Bell and DeVine received legislative funding for an opioid abuse prevention pilot, mentoring other physicians and communities toward reducing over-prescribing of opioids and facilitating patient-centered medication-assisted treatment of opioid use disorder, as well as funding for weekly didactic and case-based learning on treating substance use disorders (which sees an average attendance of over 100 clinicians).
Patients and colleagues tout both Bell and DeVine for unparalleled compassion, quality of care and being beacons of light for those who suffer from substance use disorder(s). They are well known by the community for their outreach, education and advocacy efforts in supporting those who are suffering and recovering from addiction.
Bell and DeVine are, currently, co-medical directors for both MEnD Correctional Care, which provides medical care for patients incarcerated throughout Minnesota, and MEnD Recovery Services, their new addiction and primary care clinic in Sartell. DeVine also serves as medical director of Augsburg College’s Physician Assistant Program, and Bell co-chairs Minnesota’s Perinatal Quality Coalition. Both have served as preceptors/educators for the renowned University of Minnesota Rural Physician Associate Program.
Together, they co-host “The Addiction Connection” podcast, which has released more than 60 episodes since March 2020. While most episodes have focused on substance use and addiction medicine, the podcast has also explored a variety of COVID-19 topics.
Both Bell and DeVine are board-certified in family and addiction medicine and are alumni of the University of Minnesota Medical School and Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency.
About the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians: The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) is the largest medical specialty organization in Minnesota, representing more than 3,100 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students. The MAFP promotes the specialty of family medicine in Minnesota and supports family physicians as they provide high quality, comprehensive and continuous medical care for patients of all ages.
About the MAFP Academy Awards: Each year, the MAFP recognizes its members for their hard work and dedication to family medicine via its own Academy Awards. Family physicians from across Minnesota are nominated for a variety of awards (by patients, community members, educators, learners and colleagues). For the Family Physician of the Year Award, nominees must hold Active membership in the MAFP. The MAFP Board of Directors selects recipients after reviewing nomination letters and credentials. More background on the awards can be found at mafp.org/awards.
