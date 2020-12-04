The number of COVID-19 cases in Morrison County continued to stabilize during the week of Nov. 30.
As of Thursday, the county reported 392 active cases within the 14-day quarantine period — 174 less than eight days earlier on Nov. 25. During that same time span, Morrison County added 227 cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 2,432.
The case rate in Morrison County also dropped dramatically. It was at 118.43 infected per 10,000 people Thursday. That number was above 170 the day before Thanksgiving. A total of 132 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That is 17 more than were listed on Nov. 25.
“We should see our case rate drop into the 50s or 60s by (Dec. 4),” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “At that point, we might be on track to move away from all distance learning in some of our schools.”
Deaths have increased in Morrison County, as well as statewide. Of the 31 total deaths Vold reported to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, 22 were in the month of November. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported one death in Morrison County both Wednesday and Thursday. The resident listed on Wednesday was between 80 and 84 years old while Thursday’s victim was 70 to 74. Vold reported 14 of those who had died were in long-term care facilities, among a reported 91 infected.
Minnesota reported 6,166 new cases Thursday, along with 92 deaths.
The highest number of active cases is in residents who have a Little Falls zip code with 134. Eighty-nine people with a Pierz zip code are actively dealing with the virus while 43 in Royalton and 26 in Bowlus are reporting active cases.
Vold told the Board of Commissioners that he has been in on meetings with the MDH regarding vaccinations that will soon be available, one of which was developed by Moderna and the other by Pfizer. The vaccines will likely be available to the majority of the population within six months, Vold said.
MDH will allocate vaccines to county health departments, with the first round going to residents of long-term care facilities, front-line health care workers and first responders. The second phase will allow people in critical positions such as teachers to be vaccinated, while the third phase would open up to everyone. Both vaccinations must be administered in two doses, with the second shot coming about three or four weeks after the first.
“The biggest unknown is how many doses are going to be available in phase one,” Vold said. “But, people are feeling more hopeful. This is just another light at the end of the tunnel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.