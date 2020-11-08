Doucettes named Morrison County Farm Family of the Year

Being named as Morrison County Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota Extension is a great honor, said Robert Doucette of Little Falls. At the same time, he also acknowledges that there are many other farm families in Morrison County who deserve the recognition, he said.
“They put in their blood, sweat and tears. Everybody loves their animals and farms,” he said.
For many years, Robert and Colleen owned and operated “The End of the Line Turkey Farm.” However, due to severe health issues, including undergoing a back surgery, the couple retired from farming in May.
When the family was notified that they had been selected as Farm Family of the Year in March, Robert said he had tried to pass on the recognition to another farm family. They weren’t comfortable with accepting the recognition since they were planning on retiring from farming. However, since they had been farming when they were nominated, the University of Minnesota Extension felt their retirement did not disqualify them in any way, Robert said.
“I tried to turn it down because I didn’t think it was right, but they wouldn’t listen to me,” he said.
The End of the Line Turkey Farm was founded in 1969. However, Robert’s dad, Leonard Doucette, had purchased it from Colleen’s father, Joe Stavish, in 1958. At first, he started a dairy with about 60 Holstein cows, but later added two turkey barns in 1969. Leonard continued to milk cows for another four years before another two turkey barns were built and the farming operation was more or less converted solely to raising turkeys with the exception of raising some beef cattle.
“With the second set of turkey barns, it just became too much work to do the dairy, too,” Robert said.
Both Leonard and his wife and Robert’s mom, Clara, also had bad backs, Robert said. He from farming and she from working as a registered nurse at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then later at St. Otto’s Care Center.
Robert and Colleen took over the farm from Leonard and Clara in 1997. Raising turkeys was no easy task, but one Robert loved dearly. He misses it tremendously, he said.
The Doucettes raised toms (male turkeys) until they reached a weight of about 40 pounds. They would start with about 20,000 toms, but as some died along the way, they usually ended up with about 17,500 fully grown turkeys.
Robert said that sometimes turkeys die for a variety of reasons.
“It can be anywhere from a heart attack, aortic ruptures to aneurysms, bleeding through their kidneys and arthritis in the legs,” he said.
A common behavior among turkeys is that once another turkey is weak and goes down, they may jump on top of it, scratch it with their toenails and peck at it.
“You have one go down and the other birds would beat on it,” he said.
When Robert and Colleen raised turkeys, they focused on the turkeys’ health, that the barn conditions were nice and that they were kept nice, dry and clean with fresh air flowing through. He also checked the barn often for dead turkeys and whenever he found one, removed it immediately. It was a way to make sure that any potential disease didn’t spread to the rest of the flock.
They also made sure to post (dissect) any turkey that died to find out what they had died from. Knowing helped them in keeping the flock safe.
While many turkey farmers keep their birds inside a barn at all times, Robert believed in letting the turkeys roam outside when the weather made it feasible.
“The state wants to keep them all inside for disease reasons, but I would roll the dice and raise them outside as much as possible. It is more natural and the birds seemed to be healthier,” he said.
Robert said while several turkey growers had entire flocks wiped out by different diseases, such as the Avian influenza, the flocks at The End of the Line Turkey Farm remained healthy.
While Robert and Colleen allowed the turkeys to roam around, they had them fenced in, mainly to keep various predators out. Robert said the bottom wire usually kept skunks and raccoons out and the top wire deterred coyotes and wolves from attacking the turkeys. However, it was not without any incident during their years of raising turkeys.
Robert recalls one time when several coyotes had chased the turkeys and killed about 200 of them. Other predators to watch for were owls and bald eagles. It’s common for owls to rip the turkey’s head off, if given the chance, he said.
“There’s nothing really you can do about the owls and eagles. They also usually kill at night,” he said.
Robert and Colleen married Aug. 27, 1983. Knowing he would farm for the rest of his life, he warned her that in a sense she would always come second to the farm. After all, animals need to be fed and cared for no matter the day, the hour or what was going on. She understood and accepted, she said.
Robert said the two were high school sweethearts and both graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1979. Although she knew he would propose, she didn’t know when and how, Colleen said.
With her parents’ permission, he proposed to her one night. He had also called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office ahead of time and let them know what he was doing in case a neighbor reported that a suspicious man with a flashlight was walking around at her parents’ farm.
Robert said he placed 100 mason jars outside Colleen’s window, which spelled out the words, “Marry me, Colleen!” He then placed a floating oil candle in each and lit them, he said.
“I thought it was great,” she said.
Robert and Colleen have two sons, Garrett and Evan. While Garrett continued to help out on the farm up until Robert retired from farming, Evan tragically died unexpectedly in 2004.
Looking back at his years of farming, Robert said he loved every bit of it. Seeing the last flock go through was quite emotional. Colleen continues to work as a paraprofessional in the Little Falls School District.
In addition to farming, Robert serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Flensburg Fire Department, as a first responder with the Swanville First Response Team and as a supervisor on the Culdrum Township Board.
