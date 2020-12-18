To the Editor:
Do we believers think we can’t be deceived? Our Messiah warned, “Take heed you don’t be deceived for many shall come in my name..” (Luke 21:8). It can easily happen.
Do we believe that the law has been done away by the Messiah because he fulfilled the spiritual intent? Our Messiah said not one little thing will be taken away from the law till heaven and earth pass (Matthew 5:17-20). This has not happened. In verse 20 he said our righteousness must exceed that of the religious leaders of his day.
Psalm 119:172 says, “All your commandments are righteousness.” The apostle John said, “By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous [hard to do] (1 John 5:2-3)”.
Our Savior was sent to turn us away from our iniquities (Acts 3:26). Are we doing our best? Is one of our iniquities not keeping the seventh day Sabbath as the Savior did? (Exodus 20:8-11; 31:16-17).
Salvation is now available, but nothing has changed in the law. He said, “Come and follow me.” Are we?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.