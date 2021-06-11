Three Little Falls parks will be adding amenities and attractions in the near future thanks to a handful of donations.
Lions Park, Veterans Park and Gamradt Park will all be beneficiaries. They will receive everything from a new scoreboard on a ballfield to monuments to playground equipment.
Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman brought the plans and ideas before the City Council Monday, to ensure it was on board with the proposed donations before the various donors order supplies.
“These all ran through the Park Board,” Kimman said. “They were all fine with all of these items, so I wanted to bring them to the Council to make sure that they’re aware, as well.”
The most noticeable changes will be Gamradt Park, located on Seventh Street Northwest. If all goes as planned, a new monument commemorating Edward and Helen Gamradt along with updated playground equipment will be added.
A member of the Gamradt family filled out a donation form in which the family offered to donate between $5,000 - $10,000 toward new playground equipment. They asked for that to be a matching donation, meaning the family will put up whatever the city spends on the project between those two amounts.
The West Side Improvement Association has also offered to donate $5,000 toward the project.
Kimman said the city did budget $60,000 for park improvements this year. Gamradt Park was one of the locations listed among those where it planned to spend that funding.
Kimman said how much or what types of equipment will be included is yet to be determined.
“Right now, we are getting options from one of the manufacturers that makes playground equipment to find out what options are available,” he said. “Usually they do a layout in terms of — is it going to be slides, or is it going to be that type of stuff?”
Council Member Jim Storlie asked if any consideration had been given to whether or not unique amenities, such as a skate park or splash pad could be included at Gamradt Park. Kimman said it would be difficult because the west and north portions of the park are classified as wetlands.
“I’ve been over there several times looking at it and, boy, I just think we’re missing an opportunity there if we don’t do something unique with that park,” Storlie said.
Along with that, the family will also donate a monument which reads: “This playground donated in memory of Edward and Helen Gamradt” on top of the pedestal. The monument will be a 1 1/2-foot tall base with a 4-foot pedestal on top, which will be black with bright, swirling colors.
“What’s nice about that park, remember when we first went out there, all the junk that was in there and busted trees and beer cans?” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “It was a mess, and it looks pretty good now.”
“It’s been cleaned up quite considerably,” Kimman said. “It took some time, but it does look good now.”
Separate donations Kimman presented to the Council included a new monument honoring those who have served in the military in Veterans Park, next to the Post Office, and a new flagpole and scoreboard at Lions Park in southeast Little Falls.
The monument in Veterans Park will be donated by the American Legion. It will be a bronze statue of a service member kneeling on one knee, bowing his head and holding a folded up flag.
It will be installed on the east side of the park.
The Little Falls Lindbergh Lions Club will donate a new flagpole and scoreboard at Lions Park. The scoreboard will be for ballfield number two and will be an electronic, digital board.
Currently, field one has an electric scoreboard, but field two still utilizes a manual, flip-style board.
“They’d like to have a similar one on field number two so that folks don’t have to constantly flip it,” Kimman said. “It would be digital and lit.”
