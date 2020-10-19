Domestic violence: A rapidly growing societal issue

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. However, seeing firsthand how prevalent domestic violence is whether across the United States or right in Morrison County, Assistant Director Johanna Klinkner with Hands of Hope in Little Falls said awareness about it should be every month.
“It is a horrible problem in our society today and it needs to be addressed. Although we are addressing it and are working on it, it just seems to get worse. As the society is changing I see domestic violence growing rapidly,” she said.
When residents of Minnesota, who were not considered an essential worker, were ordered to stay at home due to the pandemic, Hands of Hope noticed a decrease in the number of victims who reached out to them for help and support.
Later, when the state opened up, and just as they had suspected, they heard numerous stories of victims who had been unable to reach out because they were isolated at home with their abuser during the shut down. Many victims also described the abuse as worse and more intense, Klinkner said.
“When you are confined like that, people tend to get antsy and tensions grow, even for normal, healthy people, but when you are locked in with an abuser, it gets really bad,” she said.
With abusers staying home, it also made it harder for victims to be able to reach out. It isn’t uncommon for abusers to monitor their victim’s phone calls. That is if they’re even allowed to use the phone, Klinkner said.
Abuse, whether physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, psychological or financial can happen to anyone — man, woman or child. Just like the backgrounds and description of every victim varies, abusers also come in every race, creed, sex, color, class and age. No one is exempt.
“We’ve had young boys in high school abusing their girlfriends, middled aged and even 87-year-old abusers,” she said.
Klinkner recalls one woman she worked with. Her adult children had brought their 87-year-old mother to Klinkner for help and support.
“They were not going to let their father beat her anymore. Her adult children picked her up, carried her out of the house, had him locked up in the VA and told her she couldn’t go back anymore,” she said.
Klinkner said it is very common for victims of domestic violence to believe the abuse is somehow their fault. Many times that is what they are told by the abuser and eventually, they believe them. Some may even come to believe they deserve it. It’s the way the human mind can sometimes work once it is told something enough times, Klinkner said.
The 87-year-old woman lived most of her life believing she deserved to be abused by her husband because of a mistake she had made when they were both young.
“When he was away in the Army for a year, she had an affair. When he came home, she told him about it because she felt terrible about it, so for the rest of her life, he abused her until their grown children put an end to it,” Klinkner said.
When people think about domestic violence, they may not always think about senior aged men and women abusing their spouse. Perhaps they may not be as strong as they once were. However, since domestic violence stems from an abuser’s need to feel power and control, he or she will often find different ways to continue, Klinkner said.
As the woman’s husband aged, he eventually needed a cane to help him along. The cane also became a weapon he beat his wife with.
“If she didn’t do something fast enough, she would get hit by the cane and she believed she deserved it, so there are no boundaries. I have dealt with victims with every race, color and creed, young and old and in between. People from all different religions, different lives, wives of police officers, politicians and even those without an income at all, with those who are homeless. Domestic violence is everywhere,” Klinkner said.
For many years, the general belief among residents was that what went on in someone’s home was nobody’s business but theirs. While there may still be some who still choose to turn a blind eye to domestic violence, Klinkner has seen a positive change over the years. In cities where neighbors live relatively close and can hear or witness abuse, it is more common for neighbors to call law enforcement than victims themselves. Police also generally respond faster to a resident when called upon to a home within city limits.
Klinkner said domestic violence also frequently occurs in rural areas. Since homes on the countryside tend to be more secluded, rural victims may be more hesitant to alerting law enforcement as sometimes it can take 30 minutes or more for officers to just get to his or her house.
“If their abuser knows they called the police, they are likely to get it worse, so there is more fear because they are so isolated. You are also less likely to have any witnesses if you are rural,” she said.
From October 2019 to September this year, Hands of Hope has served 477 victims who have been affected by domestic violence. That number increased significantly when all the children of the victims are taken into consideration as they were helped in turn because their parent was helped, Klinkner said.
During that same time period, Hands of Hope advocates assisted in filing 68 order for protection and harassment restraining orders, many of whom had multiple children. They also received 172 hotline calls, provided six safe home placements and helped 59 relocate to a shelter or another safe place. They have attended 213 criminal hearings and 24 civil hearings.
Because of the work the Hands of Hope advocates do with helping victims in various ways and raise awareness about domestic violence, they are not always well liked, especially not by the abusers who may paint them out as haters of men, home wreckers and more. Klinkner said what some who are persuaded to believe the myth is the fact that they are usually surrounded by men in their own lives, whom they love dearly.
“I have a father, brothers, sons. I am not a man hater. I am an abuse hater. Advocates have been called terrible names through the years because of the work we do because we believe everyone deserves to be safe. It doesn’t matter if you are a man, woman or child, everyone deserves to be safe,” she said.
Sometimes people wonder why a victim simply just doesn’t leave their abuser. The reasons for staying may be many, including out of fear, having nowhere to go and no financial means to even get a motel room for one night. Usually, Klinkner said, a victim is unable to leave because the abuser will not allow them, even while at the same time telling them to get out.
“Rather than asking why she doesn’t just leave, the question should be, ‘Why is the abuser allowed to abuse? Why isn’t the abuser held accountable?’” she said.
Some of the warning signs that someone is being abused is the presence of bruises and excuses for why they have them. Many times an abuser will talk for their victim so the victim isn’t allowed to speak.
Other red flags include a victim wearing long sleeves and turtleneck shirts during the summer months to hide bruises.
Sometimes children who are being abused can be exceptionally well behaved.
“People will then think, ‘What a great parent,’ when that child is often so well behaved because they are afraid not to be. Children often can’t be real children because they are so afraid,” she said.
Klinkner said it isn’t unusual for victims who have sought an order for protection or an harassment restraining order to recant their testimony. That is often the result after being pressured by their abuser to drop it. Even though the victim could be prosecuted for lying under oath, the abuser scares them more.
It isn’t unusual for abuser to threaten to take the victim’s children if he or she ever leaves or tells anyone about the abuse. Since victims commonly don’t have access to finances or enough to provide a safe home for the children, many opt to stay. There is simply no way out.
“If you don’t have any money and you want to leave, where are you going to go? If you go out in a Minnesota winter when it is 30 degrees below zero to sleep on the street, you’ll freeze to death and if you do that with children, you’ll lose the children to child protection,” she said.
On average, it takes a victim about seven tries to finally leave his or her abuser. Sometimes the abuse comes as a surprise to people around the couple. Klinkner said it isn’t unusual for the abuser to be charming and make him or herself look great while downplaying the abuse or manipulating those around him or her into thinking the victim is crazy.
Several advocates met at the Morrison County Commissioner’s meeting, Tuesday, as the commissioners signed a proclamation that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Klinkner encourages those who are abused to reach out for support and help, even if it is just to talk with someone about their situation. They can either call (320) 632-4848 or 1 (888) 454-4878 or email Klinkner at johannak@handsofhope.net.
All calls and emails are confidential, she said.
Sometimes victims may wonder what help there really is available if he or she would take the step to leave their abusive situation. Klinkner said that there are several resources available in the community Hands of Hope can help victims get connected with.
“Reach out. There is help available,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.