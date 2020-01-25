Domestic assault by strangulation charges against Michael Anthony Sedlacek Jr., 41, Cushing, were dismissed Jan. 22 in Morrison County District Court.
He was convicted of a gross misdemeanor for interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sedlacek was fined $50 and sentenced to two years of supervised probation for the crime.
The initial felony charges stemmed from an Oct. 18 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic dispute.
When deputies responded to the incident, they spoke with the victim, who allegedly said Sedlacek had assaulted her.
During an argument, Sedlacek allegedly hit the victim’s phone out of her hand when she said she would call law enforcement and shoved her to the ground.
Sedlacek allegedly got on top of the victim and began to strangle her.
The victim allegedly said she ran inside when Sedlacek got off her, before locking him out and calling 911.
Sedlacek allegedly said he had been drinking and that the two had been in an altercation, but denied choking the victim.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismissal in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
