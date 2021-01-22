Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 28, Little Falls, had a felony charge of domestic assault dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
Fanjoy was charged in connection with a March 5, 2020, incident during which he allegedly shoved a female victim into a door frame.
He had prior convictions of violation of a no contact order and two violations of orders for protection, raising the March 5, 2020, charge to a felony.
The case was dismissed due to witness issues.
