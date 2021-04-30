It wasn’t only the humans who enjoyed a chance to get outside and take in the warmer spring weather this week.

Canines of all shapes, sizes and breeds were at the Little Falls Dog Park, Wednesday. The park is located in Pine Tree Park, also known as North End Park, near the intersection of First Street Northeast and Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Whether out running and chasing sticks or just relaxing at home, pet owners in Morrison County and throughout the U.S. had a chance to celebrate their furry friends, or perhaps bring home a new addition to the family, Friday. It was National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

The Morrison County Animal Humane Society is located at 200 Seventh Ave. NE in Little Falls.

