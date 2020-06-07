After a week of opening to process face-to-face transactions, county staff at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) expressed challenges with increased call volumes and ability to see those who scheduled online appointments.
The DMV is open for driver’s license and title transfer transactions, but is still doing tab renewals via the government center drop box, said Auditor/Treasurer Chelsea Robinson. Walk-in transactions are currently not an option.
Since the DMV was closed for months and is one of few offices currently open, Robinson said the demand for appointments is very high, and that even they’ve seen people drive from hours away just to make a transaction at their office.
“They know that we’re the office that’s open,” she said.
The demand is so high and staffing is so limited, that the office has suspended the option for residents to leave a voicemail with questions or appointments. Even phone calls during business hours may not be answered.
“We’ve had high call volumes, tremendously high call volumes and so we have to adjust our phone lines because my staff were picking up the phones in between the transactions and we aren’t getting anywhere throughout the day so we learned we have to work on what’s in front of us,” she said.
When calling, customers are given automated information for scheduling an appointment online, DMV office hours and even state contact information. The county DMV is currently selling out just seven days in advance due to limited staffing and other unknowns. Scheduling one week at a time t see how foes
“You can’t have 200 voicemails in a two-day period and think that staff is going to be able to do that and help other people. It just doesn’t work,” said County Administrator Deb Gruber. “I think we’re doing the best we can with the resources that we have.”
Staff were taking hours of the day to listen to and respond to voicemails initially, Gruber said, and it “just wasn’t working.” They had so many voicemails at one point, they all had to be deleted, she said. Shortly after, the office removed the ability to leave a message at all.
“We had no choice,” she said.
The county has been offering a makeshift check-in desk in the main lobby to direct visitors, but upcoming construction starting June 8 requires the south entrance to close. In response, the check-in desk will be moved to the west entrance, the new location of the DMV.
Looking past some of the difficulties, Robinson said that appointments in general are going well. She likes that customers have a set time to come in, reducing any lines and wait times for transactions and they’re given a list of what to bring in beforehand, reducing the need for a second trip to the office.
However, if a customer doesn’t have all the required documents or is late for their appointment they will likely have to make another appointment at a later date.
Another limitation with appointments is resident access to the internet. Gruber said it’s unfortunate, but making an appointment online is the best way to make a DMV transaction.
“They need to go online. They need to find somebody who can help them do that,” she said.
“Saying that is not what I want to do and we aren’t going to be in this position forever but we have to now,” she said.
