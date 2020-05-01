The Pierz School Board heard from Elementary School Principal Tom Otte that distance learning is going well. The vast majority of students are spending time interacting with their teachers on a daily basis and are getting their assignments turned in.
“Almost every student is attending,” he said.
The teachers are also supporting and helping those students who are struggling and are doing everything they can think of to help them succeed. One way for some students it is just having someone present. That is done by scheduling a one-on-one meeting on Zoom with the student and although little interaction may take place, the student knows he or she is there and through it, is encouraged to get the work done.
“There is no shortage of commitment from our teachers,” he said.
Otte said there are two families with elementary school students that have almost not engaged at all since the school closed and distance learning ensued. Teachers and other school personnel have gone above and beyond to connect with the families.
“Social Services has attempted too, but doesn’t have the leverage they usually do for court interjection right now,” he said.
Otte said he has called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to see if something can be done and continues to try getting in touch with the families.
“Frankly, we’re running out of options,” he said.
By law the school can dis-enroll students from school if they haven’t attended for 15 days or more. If nothing changes, that may be the next step, he said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
- Heard from Supt. George Weber that the parking lot in front of the high school has not been repaved since 1991. Since the city will be doing road construction on Kamnic Street, Weber said the school’s construction costs would likely be lowered if re-pavement of the parking lot is done at the same time. The Board approved hiring Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to provide bidding documents and solicit quotes from contractors for proposed resurfacing improvements to the Healy High front parking lot for the lump sum fee of $5,000 including expenses and equipment;
- Was informed that the school is hiring Jess Hoheisel to use the school’s new well to provide irrigation to wrap around the front of the schools to serve those lawns., add sprinklers to the playground and fields north of Pioneer Elementary and connect the well to the existing system serving the north fields;
- Was informed by Elementary Principal Tom Otte that an employee was sent home, Wednesday, due to potential exposure to COVID-19 over the weekend at a relative’s house. The school nurse will continue to monitor and work with Morrison County Public Health to timeline if the employee was in fact exposed and if so, when they might be able to return. Otte also informed the Board that the school had a child in child care that was displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms, so the child and their sibling were sent home as a precaution. The school is aware that the child has allergies and suffers coughing from that. Otte said the rooms in the school are disinfected frequently and the classroom that particular student used has been closed until sometime next week or if the student tests negative for the novel coronavirus;
- Was informed by Weber that school board meetings and other public meetings will be limited to 10 people with social distancing practiced. The principals are also prepared to give their reports using Zoom meeting technology;
- Learned from Weber that the meals program and the child care program will end May 29;
- Approved hiring Katelyn Fuhrman as elementary special education teacher for the 2020-2021 school year, pending a criminal background check;
- Approved Saralyn Andres as head dance coach;
- Approved posting for an open director of buildings and grounds position as the current one is retiring;
- Approved posting for an open custodian II position;
- Approved the retirement of elementary paraprofessional Sandy Swaser, effective Sept. 5; and
- Set a special meeting for Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. in the media center to discuss graduation.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the media center at Pierz Healy High School.
