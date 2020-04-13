Distance learning, a new adventure for both students and teachers

Sunday, March 15, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered a surprise to students and educators across Minnesota — close the schools by March 18 and figure out in about a week and a half how to continue teaching students through distance learning.
The decision to close the schools was done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stopping school was very abrupt and I just tried to make that last day like any other to keep the kids’ emotions as steady as possible,” said Jim Drill, who teaches fifth and sixth grades language arts/English and spelling as well as fifth grade science at Upsala Area Schools.
The sudden disruption was difficult for most, especially the students. While some teachers experienced a smoother transition than others, teaching and learning through distance learning was a new concept for students and teachers alike. Drill said in one way it was like the first week of school all over again.
“Students the first week of school responded like we had anticipated. A zillion questions, concerns, anxiety and frustration with why does it have to be this way. Change is difficult on everyone,” he said.
Drill stays connected with his students using the online program, Google Classroom. Since his students were already using the program, the transition to use it at home has gone fairly well.
The private comment section of the program also allows him to encourage students, who are not only struggling with school, but also with issues at home, he said.
As part of their requirement for attendance, the students also write a 60-80 word journal daily. Drill responds to every entry.
Drill said he misses hearing all of his students, their voices, their laughter and experiencing their personality quirks that makes them unique.
“Silence in a school building produces an eerie feeling when you know it should be the opposite,” he said.
One thing Drill wants to tell his students is something he has said before — “The greatest thing I can do for you is to help you become ‘independent.’ Now it is forced upon you and I thank all of you for putting your best effort forth,” he said.
Neal Weisz, a fourth grade teacher at Swanville Elementary School, said being thrown into distance learning on such short notice was a huge adjustment for him.
“I hadn’t had any experience teaching distance learning in the past, so it was all new to me. I feel like we as a staff really worked well together as a team to quickly put a plan in place,” he said.
While Swanville students in grades kindergarten to second grade receive paper copies of their school work that parents either pick up at the school or are delivered with the school bus, 3-12 grade students learn in Google Classroom. In addition, the majority of teachers use Zoom videos to read the lessons to the students in a variety of subjects.
Like so many other teachers, Weisz misses the daily face-to-face interaction with the students.
“You don’t get to see their smiling faces or their various emotions they have throughout the day. I love to see that light bulb turn on when they understand a math question or find out something new for the first time,” he said. “I also miss the class discussions we have whether it’s talking about math, science or social or just life in general. Students are so inquisitive and ask some of the most interesting questions.”
Weisz wants to say hello to all of his students, to keep working hard and that he misses all of them. As he gives a daily quote of the day in his classroom, one quote he leaves with them, given that everybody is faced with the pandemic, is, “Life is like a game of baseball. When you think a fastball is coming, you gotta be ready to hit the curve.”
For agriculture teacher and FFA Adviser Beth Berlin at the Little Falls Community High School, transitioning from traditional to distance learning was a challenge, but quite doable. She is very appreciative of Minnesota Association of Agricultural Educators, a very supportive, statewide group of agricultural education teachers, that has provided great material.
Berlin said moving to distance learning has been very hard on her students. A lot is hands-on learning and like her, they miss it. She encourages her students to hold fast.
“You are strong and can do this,” she said.
When it comes to FFA, Berlin said it has been decided that they will not continue with opportunities related to career and leadership development events. However, they remain optimistic that they may hold a banquet sometime in the near future.
“President Sadie Sue Houdek and I have been in communication and hope to have digital interaction via Zoom or Google meeting and plan to do Instagram and Snapchat messages with members to keep spirits up,” she said.
Still sitting behind her desk with a cup of coffee, surrounded by art projects and tiny little messes, is Cathy Tordsen, art teacher at Royalton Elementary School. Although she misses her students, moving to distance learning has been smooth.
“The great thing about being an art teacher is that half of the content I teach is digital already,” she said.
To the students, who do not have internet access, she sends resources, materials, and assignments in paper copy form.
She encourages her students to keep checking in, making art and sharing it with her.
“We all miss you so much, but we are lucky to have technology to help keep us connected,” she said.
For many physical education teachers, not teaching the students in person has left a huge gap. It’s just not the same.
“I miss my students. The hundreds of emails have replaced laughter, excitement and workouts. I am still trying to get used to all of the emails and all the screen time. I don’t understand how people can stare at a screen all day,” said Jonathan Leither, physical education teacher at Upsala Area Schools.
Leither said he wants his students to know that, “ Everyone here misses you and we can’t wait to have you back in school.”
He also acknowledges that the sudden change has been challenging for parents, as well.
“We know it’s tough on parents, but you are doing a great job. You should be proud of your kids,” he said.
Karla Welle, who teaches health and physical education at Upsala Area Schools, said adapting to a new teaching and learning style has been challenging for both her and her students. While she enjoys learning new things, the amount of information they have had to take in the last few weeks has been overwhelming at times.
But the hardest of it all for students is not being able to socialize with their friends and celebrate different milestones in their lives, such as birthdays and other special occasions.
“That is one of their biggest complaints. That they can’t hang out with their friends,” she said.
She encourages her students to stay strong and continue to make the best of it.
“Take this experience and learn from it. Yes, it’s different, but adversity is good and it will help us all grow. Together we will get through this. Stay Cardinal strong. Have Cardinal pride,” Welle said.
Aaron Gapinski, who teaches sixth grade language arts, reading and physical education in Swanville, said he is very impressed with how his students have handled the whole situation and the effort they are putting into distance learning.
“One of my students, Ethan Bartell, made a comment over the phone to me that really summed up how students are feeling, I think. He said, ‘Every day I was in school and learning, I just kept thinking about not being in school. Now that we aren’t in school, all I can think about is wanting to be back in school.”
Gapinski said he really misses the daily interactions with the students.
“The stories they would tell and just the connection you make with each student. I miss the laughs and the jokes and the ability to try and brighten the days of each student,” he said. “I want the students to know that because we aren’t physically seeing them each day, doesn’t mean that we aren’t thinking about them each day and that we still care about them.”
Gapinski reminds people that they aren’t alone, even if may feel like it sometimes.
“Try to stay positive and find the good in each day. We all realize that there are going to be some bumps along the way, but ultimately, we will get through this together. We are making the best out of a difficult situation,” he said.
