As construction is wrapping up at the government center, finishing touches are being proposed to the County Board. Social Services and the Public Health offices have settled into their new home, but Tuesday, Brad Vold, Social Services director, requested to add digital signage to the waiting area as well as the staff break area.
“So we can do all of our required notices, civil rights MFIP, WIC, as well as education and so forth,” Vold said.
MFIP is the Minnesota Family Investment Program, which is a state welfare service and WIC is a program intended to help Women, Infants and Children up to age 5.
The new Social Services, Public Health office is already equipped with two monitors for digital signage purposes, he said and they just need an effective way to display multiple messages or announcements daily.
Vold said he hopes to avoid the old way of posting multiple paper notices and bulletins, which can overwhelm visitors.
Amy Middendorf, IT person, suggested they use the vendor Tierney, which other counties use with success. She said that in speaking with staff in Crow Wing County, she is confident that this vendor is a good fit because of its services and usability, so staff training will not be cumbersome.
Although the updates are currently intended for Social Services, Vold said that the entire building could take advantage of digital signage. There was discussion about possible uses in the main lobby of the government center to display meeting times and locations, as well as signs to direct those to jury duty. Along with announcements and information, the monitors could display building wide emergency alerts or severe weather warnings.
The proposal to the Board states that the fees will not exceed $6,543.07, and Vold said once approved, the system could be up and running in a month.
The County Board will vote on the proposal at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m.
Board of Commissioners Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Learned the Historical Society is seeking letters of support from the Board to receive bonding funds from the state;
• Heard a request from Social Services to declare March as Food Shelf Month for the sixth year in a row;
• Learned Public Health needs to fill a position for elderly case management, a position funded by the state; and
• Learned Feedlot Officer Addison March has taken a new position in another county. Director Amy Kowalzek will be the interim feedlot officer.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
