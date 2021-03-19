Vanessa Lynn Engel, 34, Detroit Lakes, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court March 10 to five years of probation in connection with a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 15, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle with a crack in the windshield that obscured the driver’s vision. The person to whom the vehicle was registered had a suspended driver’s license. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified Engel as a passenger in the vehicle.
The trooper made “a number of observations” that concerned him that drug trafficking may be occurring. That prompted him to ask for permission to search the vehicle.
In the back seat, there was a bag containing makeup and other female items that was believed to belong to Engel. Inside the bag was a glass vial with a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. There were also two small baggies containing a brown powder substance that appeared to be heroin.
The white substance field-tested positive for meth and later was weighed on a digital scale. It weighed 45.85 grams. The brown powder field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 1.41 grams.
Both the driver and Engel were placed under arrest and agreed to give statements. The driver admitted the drugs in the vehicle belonged to him, but claimed he did not know the amount. In her statement, Engel admitted to using drugs as recently as that morning, but denied the drugs in the vehicle were hers.
A second felony charge of fifth degree drug possession was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
