Timothy Lee Mitchell, 32, Detroit Lakes, was convicted of a felony Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The initial charges stemmed from an Aug. 12, 2019 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol officer on routine patrol on Highway 10 in the city of Motley observed a vehicle traveling without headlights on, even though it was raining. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Mitchell.
The trooper discovered that Mitchell’s driving status was canceled as inimical to public safety and that Mitchell also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
During a search, the trooper discovered a pouch in Mitchell’s front pocket, which contained 1.6 grams of a substance the field-tested positive for methamphetamine and 1.9 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin.
Mitchell was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $135.
Another felony charge of fifth degree controlled substance possession against Mitchell was dismissed as well as a gross misdemeanor for driving after cancellation.
