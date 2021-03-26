BJ Dean Englund, 36, Detroit Lakes, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle along with one misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer false information.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 20, a sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle turn onto the highway without stopping at stop sign. He followed the suspect vehicle and activated his emergency lights.
The vehicle came to a stop in the right turn lane of County Road 49, at which time the sergeant used his public address system to direct the driver to turn onto the county road and stop.
The trooper allegedly observed two adult males while approaching the vehicle on foot. The driver allegedly claimed he did not have his driver’s license on him, but identified himself as “Matt John Blauert.” The trooper allegedly suspected he was giving a false name because he hesitated with his identification information.
When the trooper asked him to step out of the vehicle, the driver allegedly put it in drive and took off at a high rate of speed.
Law enforcement followed in pursuit, allegedly at speeds up to 105 miles per hour. A few miles later, the vehicle allegedly pulled over and once again came to a stop on the shoulder of Country Road 49. This time, after the trooper approached the vehicle on foot again, the driver allegedly identified himself as “BJ.” After a moment of conversation, the driver sped off again, heading east on County Road 49, according to the complaint.
The trooper once again followed in pursuit until the driver allegedly pulled over and stopped. At this point, other law enforcement officers were arriving on scene to assist and boxed in the suspect’s vehicle.
The driver allegedly identified himself as BJ Dean Englund. Dispatch advised that Englund had an active felony body-only warrant. He allegedly attempted to put his car in reverse in an attempt to flee, but instead was removed from the vehicle.
If convicted, Englund faces a maximum penalty of three years and 91 days imprisonment and or fines of up to $6,000.
