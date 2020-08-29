Ryan Richard Deters, 43, Little Falls was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court as a fugitive from justice.

The charge stems from an Aug. 21 incident, when a warrant for Deters’ arrest was issued in Colorado for failure to appear in court on assault charges.

Deters was arrested in Morrison County, Aug. 24, for alleged domestic assault when law enforcement found that he had a warrant from another state.

In questioning, Deters allegedly admitted to being arrested in Colorado but allegedly did not know about his court date or the warrant.

If convicted, Deters could face rendition to the state of Colorado.

Load comments