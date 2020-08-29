Ryan Richard Deters, 43, Little Falls was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court as a fugitive from justice.
The charge stems from an Aug. 21 incident, when a warrant for Deters’ arrest was issued in Colorado for failure to appear in court on assault charges.
Deters was arrested in Morrison County, Aug. 24, for alleged domestic assault when law enforcement found that he had a warrant from another state.
In questioning, Deters allegedly admitted to being arrested in Colorado but allegedly did not know about his court date or the warrant.
If convicted, Deters could face rendition to the state of Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.