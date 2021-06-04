Ryan Richard Deters, 44, Little Falls, was taken into custody, June 1, as a fugitive from justice.

According to the criminal complaint, Deters was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Richard County, North Dakota. He was released from jail on bond, with conditions that included drug testing. In August 2020, the North Dakota State Attorney’s Office alleged that he was violating his release conditions by not testing.

On Aug. 31, 2020, Judge Bradley Cruff issued an order to apprehend for the arrest of Deters for violating his bond.

On June 1, Deters was located in Little Falls. He was placed under arrest for the North Dakota warrant and is being held in the Morrison County Jail as he awaits extradition back to North Dakota.

