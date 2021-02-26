Last week, actually the week before last, I was asked to snap some photos for the paper — and it felt so good.
The photos included one of Will and Tiffany Threlkeld of the Falls Ballroom accepting the Little Falls Area Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award, one of John, Linda and Jessica Thielen of Thielen Meats accepting the Large Business of the Year Award and another of Ron Kresha, accepting the Volunteer of the Year Award. It certainly wasn’t the same as in previous years, since typically those folks are honored at the Chamber’s annual meeting, at the Falls Ballroom, with a bit more pomp and circumstance and certainly more people in attendance.
Instead, they were at Great River Arts where Deb Boelz, CEO/president of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, introduced them and recognized them for their accomplishments. Mark Slupe videotaped the segments of Boelz announcing their awards and the nominations that brought them to that point, as well as their own remarks, to be broadcast online. For anyone who hasn’t had a chance to watch, it’s online at www.youtube.com/watch?v= HH0gsWeGz8M.
Despite having to wear a mask, it felt so good to chit chat with and congratulate the winners, even if for only a brief moment.
It also felt good to be reminded yet again, how many good, caring people live in our rural area — quietly going about their lives, serving the community, despite the challenges that have been thrust upon all of us during the pandemic.
These are always fun photos to take — of good things in a community being celebrated.
Another photo was at Pine Country Bank, to showcase an annual donation to the Sons of the American Legion for its City Flag Project. It felt so good to witness the camaraderie those gentleman shared as they lined up for the photo that took all of 30 seconds to snap.
It was there that I realized it had been a very long time since I had taken such a photo.
Before COVID, the paper was filled with photos of donations from businesses to support the many events that go on in Morrison County. But last year, while businesses still donated to many worthy causes, the photos were put on hold or were few and far between, as social distancing was practiced, and nearly all public events were canceled.
Now, with the vaccine being distributed, and cases and thankfully, deaths, on a downward trend, it almost seems as though life may return to normal. That, at some point, our local businesses will once again thrive and bustle with activity; that communities will soon be able to hold the public events that celebrate and express pride in who they are.
I don’t know about anyone else, but to me that, for sure, feels so good.
Terry Lehrke is the editor of the Morrison County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.