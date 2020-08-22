Dental technician in Little Falls retires after more than 55 years

Looking back at her career as a certified dental technician at Falls Court Dentists in Little Falls, Kathleen “Kathy” Erickson finds it hard to believe more than 55 years have gone by since she started working there in 1962.
It has been a rewarding career with many progressive changes and meaningful relationships she has formed with co-workers and patients.
“It has been a good experience. Everybody has been so nice. I wouldn’t have stayed so long if I didn’t think they were all great,” she said.
The adventure into the medical field happened by chance. After she graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls in 1962, she had aspirations of attending college. However, since her parents, Ervin and Margaret St. Onge needed her to help on the home farm, she stayed in the area.
“Back when I finished high school, few people stayed in town to work because there weren’t many jobs,” she said.
How she ended up with the position at Falls Court Dentists began with her learning about different available jobs from the local unemployment office. She walked into the dental clinic, applied for the dental assistant position and was hired the same day.
Erickson left her position two years later after she married a local gentleman by the name of Charles Erickson. As work was scarce in the Little Falls area, the two moved to Columbia Heights, while he worked in the Twin Cities area. Even so, Little Falls remained close to their hearts as they visited their families nearly every weekend.
The couple returned to Little Falls two years later in 1966 after Charles started working at the Hennepin Paper Company in Little Falls. It was also where they raised their children, Curtis, Mark, Craig and Troy.
Once they were back in Little Falls, Erickson returned to working at Falls Court Dentists. At first she was hired to do a variety of tasks and to fill in for assistants whenever they vacationed or needed time off for other reasons.
When an assistant who worked in the lab with Harding Gjerstad was unable to return to work after she was injured in a car accident, Erickson was asked to take her place.
“I liked it and was interested in learning as much as I could. I did lots of relines, trays, bites and denture repairs,” she said.
Eventually she was trained to make gold crowns, attended classes and later passed the lab certification test.
While Erickson carries many memories of her career at Falls Court Dentists, some experiences stand out more than others. She recalls the dramatic change when teeth cleaning was performed by a hygienist. Before, it had always been done by the dentist.
“Sometime after I started, a hygienist was hired. Most patients were unfamiliar with a hygienist. It took lots of explaining to patients to convince them that a girl was there to clean their teeth. We still had patients who wanted the dentist to clean their teeth,” she said.
In September 1977, a fire broke out in the building and burned the second floor of Falls Court Dentists. LaFond Furs, which was also located on the second floor, was a total loss.
“Our whole office was out of commission due to the fire. It took quite some time before dental work was being done in our office,” Erickson said.
Since remodeling already needed to be done, Falls Court Dentists also seized that opportunity to expand the practice. During the remodeling of Falls Court Dentists, the laboratory work was done in the basement of Gjerstad’s house. He was already somewhat set up for it, Erickson said.
Although retiring had been on her horizon for a while, loving her work, Erickson had anticipated that she wouldn’t retire until later in the year. However, when COVID-19 arrived in the United States and different measures were taken to combat the virus, Erickson said she figured then was as good as ever. As she has close family members who are in the high-risk category of contracting the virus, combined with the fact that she is now 76, Erickson said it was time.
At this time, she is enjoying her retirement by spending time with Charles, knitting, crocheting and taking on various projects around the house.
“My years at Falls Court Dentists have been interesting and enjoyable. I’ve appreciated everyone I have worked with. Everybody’s been great,” she said.
Through the years, Erickson has made a lasting impression with her co-workers. She had a way of taking a genuine interest in the people she worked with.
“Kathy was curious about her co-workers and was not shy about getting to know us all through the years. I’ve personally grown to appreciate Kathy as a friend and wish her the best in retirement, although I doubt it will slow her down,” said Office Manager Allison Czajkowski.
Erickson is also remembered for her dedication to the job.
“Kathy was a very dedicated and hard-working employee that always put the patients first. She was known to take on the maximum workload and then some. If you needed something, Kathy would find a way to get it done,” Czajkowski said.
