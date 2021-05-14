Jeremiah Elwin Ard, 37, Dent, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 39 months of confinement at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility after he was convicted of felony third degree possession of a controlled substance.
At 9:40 p.m., July 8, 2020, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle that had struck a guard rail. The reporting party indicated that the driver “appeared to be in a hurry” and was trying to change a tire.
Law enforcement arrived on scene, but could not locate the vehicle. The complainant called back and indicated that the vehicle had just turned onto 130th Street and parked on the side of the road before the driver ran into the woods.
Deputies reported to the scene and found an empty, Ford F-350 pickup truck that fit the description of the vehicle involved in the accident. It was not running.
With the help of a K-9 officer, the suspect — later identified as Ard — was drawn out of the woods. The deputies learned he had a warrant out for his arrest in Clay County for fleeing in a motor vehicle.
While the warrant was being confirmed, Ard accepted an invitation to sit in the squad car to avoid mosquitoes. Prior to being allowed to sit in the car, he was patted down. During that pat down, a baggie containing suspicious pills was found on his person. A deputy believed the pills were Ecstasy. They eventually tested positive for Ecstasy/methamphetamine.
One of the baggies weighed more than 20 grams, the street value of which is approximately $20 per gram. An additional bag of pills was found in Ard’s belongings while they were being inventoried into the jail.
