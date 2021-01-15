To the Editor:

Republican voters, wake up. We must have voter ID. Push our legislators and demand they work to get voter ID a law.

Democrats are all against voter ID. They would have problems if it became law. If you are not a citizen of this great country, you don’t.

Also, election day should be one day only and paper ballots only.

I think this is the only way we can save this country. God help us.

