To the Editor:
Republican voters, wake up. We must have voter ID. Push our legislators and demand they work to get voter ID a law.
Democrats are all against voter ID. They would have problems if it became law. If you are not a citizen of this great country, you don’t.
Also, election day should be one day only and paper ballots only.
I think this is the only way we can save this country. God help us.
